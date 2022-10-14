Tatarstan creating a system for allocating capital investments in infrastructure

The Centre for Digital Transformation of Tatarstan has ordered the development of project documentation for the creation of a state information system for the effective distribution of capital investments in public infrastructure facilities. The initial tender price is 12 million rubles.

As stated in the description of the purchase, the system is needed to automate the processes of determining the need for capital investments in public infrastructure facilities, as well as for collecting and selecting applications for their construction, reconstruction, overhaul and subsequent distribution of funds for these purposes.

The tender documentation also contains a list of public infrastructure facilities — educational (schools, boarding schools, technical schools), cultural and leisure (clubs, libraries, museums, theatres, philharmonic halls, circus), physical culture and sports, medical organisations, as well as social service organisations and youth centres.

Potential investors in Tatarstan are often reminded of public-private partnership as one of the ways to develop public infrastructure based on long-term interaction between the state and businesses, in which the private party participates not only in the design, financing, construction or reconstruction of an infrastructure facility, but also in its subsequent operation (provision of services at the created facility) and(or) maintenance.

Description contains a list of public infrastructure facilities — these are educational (schools, boarding schools), cultural and leisure, sports, medical and other organisations. Photo: nabchelny.ru

Increasing the budgetary efficiency of capital investment programmes



The goals and objectives of the new system, according to the tender documentation, are the following:

increasing the level of provision of municipalities with public infrastructure facilities;

improving the budgetary efficiency of capital investment programmes;

comprehensive development of social infrastructure in the Republic of Tatarstan;

formation of a comfortable environment and provision of favourable living conditions for citizens;

optimisation of the work process of employees of the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan and branch ministries by reducing the time of current work processes through their automation;

creation of a single place for receiving, processing, storing and transmitting information within the effective allocation of capital investments in public infrastructure facilities;

automation of calculations of actual levels of provision of public infrastructure facilities and their deviations from the normative;

preparation of a list of recommendations for the construction of new public infrastructure facilities, reconstruction and major repairs in the Republic of Tatarstan;

collection, validation and approval of applications for capital investments in public infrastructure facilities.

Photo: Maksim Platonov/ realnoevremya.ru

As the customer indicated, the following subjects should be examined in the process of rendering services: Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan, Ministry of Construction of Tatarstan, branch ministries that own or will own public infrastructure facilities, as well as local self-government bodies of the Republic of Tatarstan. It is necessary to determine a specific list of municipalities that need to be surveyed in order to automate the formation of applications for construction, reconstruction and major repairs of public infrastructure facilities.



The following methods should be used during the survey:

survey of employees;

interviewing employees;

analysis of regulatory and legal documentation regulating the activities of the surveyed entities in terms of management and allocation of budget funds for capital investments;

collection of samples of documents related to the analysed processes.

The performer also needs to describe:

processes of calculating the needs of municipalities of the Republic for public infrastructure facilities corresponding to social guarantees, and forming recommendations on this basis for the allocation of budget funds for capital investment programmes of the Republic of Tatarstan;

processes of formation of applications for budget funds for capital investments by local self-government bodies of the Republic of Tatarstan;

process of reviewing and approving applications by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan;

process of notifying municipalities of the intentions of construction, reconstruction and repair of public infrastructure facilities included in republican and regional programmes and projects;

structure of registers and directories used in these processes.

During the design, the contractor needs to determine the data sources and methods of their entry into the system based on the following initial data: the amount of funding for capital investment programmes, the population divided into urban and rural, the age composition with a sufficiently minimal level of detail, the norms of social guarantees, and others.

Besides, the system should be integrated with other information systems and databases of the republic. Applications for he auction are accepted until October 19.