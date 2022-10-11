Death rate in Tatarstan in August down by a third, official statistics say

30,200 Tatarstan residents died in eight months

30,212 people died in Tatarstan from January to August 2022. It is 15,6% less than during the same period last year when 35,100 citizens of the republic died.

3,556 in 30,212 Tatarstan people died during the last summer month. In August 2022, the death rate in the republic decreased by 33,3% compared to the same month last year. To compare, 5,334 Tatarstan residents died in August 2021.

In number of deaths in August 2022, Tatarstan ranks third among regions of the Volga Federal District. Bashkiria is the leader where 3,732 people died at the end of the summer. Nizhny Novgorod Oblast is second — 3, 692 deaths.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

The lowest number of deaths in August in the Volga area was registered in Mari El — 671. It is 33,9% less than during the same month last year.

The death rate in Tatarstan decreased by almost a third in July too. During this month, 3,331 deaths were registered in the republic, which is 32,6% less than in July 2021. In number of deaths, Tatarstan is second, neighbouring Bashkiria turned out to be first.

Tatarstan fourth in the Volga area in number of deaths

Tatarstan is fourth in the Volga Federal District in number of deaths registered during the first eight months in 2022. The highest number of deaths from January to August was in Bashkiria, Nizhny Novgorod and Samara oblasts, the lowest — in Chuvashia, Mordovia and Mari El.

In Bashkiria that turned out to be a leader in the number of deaths in eight months, 33,087 deaths were registered. It is less than during the same period in 2021, by 16,3%. The death toll reduced by the same percentage in Penza Oblast where 13,308 people died.

The death rate in Mari El where 5,863 people died from January to August fell by 177% compared to the same period in 2021. During the first eight months last year, 7,121 citizens died in a republic neighbouring Tatarstan.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Rinat Nazmetdinov

A fall in deaths was registered in all 14 Volga regions. The figure decreased more noticeably in Chuvashia from January to August 2022 — by 18,8%.

During this period, 10,564 citizens of the republic died. Realnoe Vremya publishes a rating of Volga regions in number of deaths registered from January to August 2022:

Bashkiria — 33,087;

Nizhny Novgorod Oblast — 32,640;

Samara Oblast — 30,536;

Tatarstan — 30,012;

Perm Krai — 23,753;

Saratov Oblast — 23,592;

Orenburg Oblast — 17,397;

Penza Oblast — 13,308;

Kirov Oblast — 13,164;

Udmurtia –12,390;

Ulyanovsk Oblast — 12,305;

Chuvashia — 10,564;

Mordovia — 7,773;

Mari El — 5,863.

A total of 266,584 people died in the Volga area in eight months of 2022. Compared to last January-August, the amount of deaths is 15,4% down.