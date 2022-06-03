Сompletion of field works in Tatarstan delayed due to abnormal precipitation

The sowing campaign is nearing completion in Tatarstan. This was announced at a briefing by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan — Minister of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Tatarstan Marat Zyabbarov.

The precipitation that fell earlier delayed the completion of spring field works slightly, but significantly replenished the supply of productive moisture.

According to the Hydrometeorological Centre, over 139 mm of precipitation fell on average in the republic in April and May, which is 2 times higher than the average annual value (68 mm or 204%).

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

Last week, Zyabbarov warned that the harvest dates in Tatarstan this year will be late. As of May 28, 1,580 million hectares have been sown in the republic, or 86% of the plan, which is 1,8 million hectares. This includes cereals — 91%, sugar beet — 96%, corn — 65%, sunflower — 86%, rapeseed — 74%. Potatoes and vegetables have been sown — 52%.



Earlier, the head of the Department of Meteorology, Climatology and Atmospheric Ecology of the Kazan Federal University, Yury Perevedentsev, noted that in five months of this year, 300 mm of precipitation fell in Tatarstan instead of 150 mm. This May alone “pleased” with a large amount of precipitation: 56 mm instead of 40 mm, Perevedentsev highlighted.