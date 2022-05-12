Ministry of Economy of Tatarstan: unemployment growth observed in 12 municipalities during the week

A slight increase in the number of unemployed has been observed over the week in 12 municipalities of Tatarstan. This was announced by Minister of Economy of the Republic of Tatarstan Midkhat Shagiakhmetov at the republican meeting in the Government House of the republic.

The number of registered unemployed as of May 6 is 10,948 people. Shagiakhmetov stated the need to take measures to prevent unemployment growth.

During the week, the number of part-time workers and those who are idle has increased.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru (archive)

A number of Tatarstan enterprises are involved in the implementation of additional measures to support employment: receiving subsidies for partial compensation of wages in the organisation of temporary employment; receiving subsidies for partial remuneration in the organisation of temporary work for those at risk of dismissal, the press service of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan reports.



This week, the head of the Ministry of Labour of the Russian Federation, Anton Kotyakov, at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin, reported that the situation on the labour market in Russia is quite stable, the number of unemployed is not growing. About 98 thousand Russians are in “idle” and about 110 thousand citizens are in the format of part-time employment at enterprises that have suspended work.