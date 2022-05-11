Minimum consumer spending in Tatarstan rises by 10%

Photo: Maxim Platonov (archive)

The minimum consumer spending across Tatarstan in the first quarter of 2022 was 19,424 rubles. The republic’s Cabinet of Ministers fixed this number.

Compared to the first quarter of 2021, the minimum consumer spending in the republic rose by 1,785 rubles, or by 10%. Then, it totalled 17,693 rubles.

In the third quarter last year, the minimum consumer spending in Tatarstan amounted to 18,004 rubles, 17,949 rubles in the second, read the decrees of the republican government.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the minimum consumer spending in Tatarstan has increased by almost 700 rubles. According to the republican Cabinet of Ministers’ order, it was assessed at 18,731 rubles.

Photo: Maxim Platonov

According to Tatarstan’s law as of 2008, the minimum consumer spending is the value of a balanced food basket, non-food goods and commodities as well as mandatory payments and duties that are necessary for a person’s good physical state and work.