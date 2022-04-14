Students learn production subtleties of Nizhnekamskneftekhim's future olefin complex

Photo: Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC

Volume of metal structures is equal to five Eiffel towers

Fourth-year students of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining have visited the ethylene complex under construction of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, part of SIBUR. Future petrochemists saw with their own eyes the new generation oil and gas complex that incorporated the best eco-technologies, including a smokeless flare, closed water supply scheme, and automated emission monitoring systems.

The students were accompanied by Assistant Director General for Work with Municipal Authorities Elvira Dolotkazina. Even before the start of the trip, she noted that the modern petrochemical complex has grown in an open field in such a short time.

“Haven't you been to the new factory under construction yet? You have the unique opportunity to see how this plant is being built, and perhaps you will be lucky enough to work there. All equipment will be state-of-the-art," Elvira Dolotkazina outlined the prospects.

The students also visited the construction headquarters, where the production layout is located. Here the young people were told about the unique equipment and technologies for obtaining products. The deputy director for the design of EP-600 plant under construction, Nafis Giniyatov, stressed that petrochemistry begins with ethylene production. He gave some interesting facts. It turns out that the volume of metal structures on the ethylene complex is equal in volume to five Eiffel Towers. The volume of concrete is six stadiums with 60,000 seats, and the total length of cable products is equal to the path from Moscow to Blagoveshchensk.

“There is a simplified model of the complex on this stand. The heart of ethylene production is pyrolysis furnaces. The plant plans to produce ethylene, propylene, divinyl and benzene. The production is designed by the German company Linde, a giant and world-famous licensor who has been developing ethylene production technologies for a long time," said Nafis Giniyatov.

The students learned that the production will be fully automated. The project provides for the maximum possible means to protect the environment.

“I can call local treatment facilities one of the main ones. They provide a full treatment of the effluents formed in production, and these effluents are returned back to the process. This is a significant help in protecting the environment, that is, there will be no effluents from our production into the Kama River at all," stated Nafis Giniyatov

Strategic importance

The launch of the plant is strategically important for the country. After commissioning, the complex will process almost 1,8 million tonnes of straight-run gasoline a year. More than a third of exports will be converted into high-value-added products in Russia, which will significantly increase Russian capacities for the production of polyethylene to meet growing domestic demand and reduce imports of its derivatives.

The main design works have been completed. The delivery of equipment and materials is being completed. Construction works are underway. The total amount of work performed is 34%. The works on the construction of reinforced concrete structures and metal structures continues at the construction site. Pipes are being actively installed and cable products are being laid.

During the excursion, students asked leading questions. The college graduates asked what vacancies will be open for applicants and whether there is a chance to get a job.

“We will need apparatchiks and machinists," said the deputy director for the design of the EP-600 plant under construction and explained. “The main part of the staff are apparatchiks who will manage the technological process. It will also require machinists who will service modern compressor units.

An extensive training programme has been prepared for those who want to join the ranks of petrochemists.

“If you get a diploma and come to work with us, then the first thing we will start with is theoretical technology training. Practical classes are also planned at existing production facilities. Besides, we have the necessary computer simulators for training, which fully simulate the current production and allow the newly hired employee to gain process control skills. We are looking forward to welcome everyone. We need good competent specialists," Nafis Giniyatov assured.

Following the meeting, college students who are currently interning at the production facilities of Nizhnekamskneftekhim were wished a successful defence of their thesis and added that they were welcome at the new production.

“I plan to work at the ethylene plant at first, where I am doing an internship. I like the staff — they are sociable, they help, they will not leave you in trouble. I also like that there is an opportunity for training and advanced training. In general, everything is there for a great future," said Mikhail Zaitsev, a student at the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. .

" I am doing an internship with the butyl rubber plant, they explain everything quite well there, they show. Today I've learned a lot of new, useful information for myself. I remember that there are opportunities for professional growth at the EP-600," said Arina Afonina, a student of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. .