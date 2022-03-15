Yanukovych on Zelensky: ‘Voters believed him and elected him president. Unfortunately, he deceived them’

The ex-president of Ukraine gave an interview to RIA Novosti — main points

“The history of this conflict began a long time ago, 8 years ago”

The former president of Ukraine in 2010-2014, Viktor Yanukovych, gave an interview to RIA Novosti about the current events in the country — according to him, there is still a chance to stop the tragedy.

“The history of this conflict began a long time ago, 8 years ago (he is talking about Euromaidan — editor's note). Yes, it was not [current President of Ukraine] Zelensky who started the war in 2014, but [former Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Oleksandr] Turchynov, [former President of Ukraine] Poroshenko continued and stirred up, did business on blood. But it was Zelensky who promised Ukraine during his elections that he hadn't started, but he would end the military conflict in eastern Ukraine. The voters believed him and elected him president. Unfortunately, he deceived them. But now the masks are off, the moment of truth has come, there is still a chance to stop the tragedy," Yanukovych stated.

Then he also added:

“People said: 'Poroshenko was in power — life was no picnic (reference that he owns Roshen confectionery corporation — editor's note), Zelensky came — not funny (he was known as an actor and humorist — editor's note).”

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

“The answer came very soon: 'We are not interested in this”



According to Yanukovych, he offered Zelensky a detailed plan to resolve the situation in Donbass. The result was to be the signing of a peace agreement between Ukraine and the DPR and the LPR, the creation of an international foundation for the restoration of Donbass and its reintegration back. The project also included assurances of the security of Russia and the United States.

“Our representatives submitted this project to Vladimir Zelensky for review and study. We agreed that after studying we would be given a response. The answer came very soon: “We are not interested in this.” My people were outraged: if they are not interested in peace, then let them answer what their interest is," Yanukovych stressed.

As for the plan for the implementation of the Minsk agreements and the settlement of the situation in eastern Ukraine, it could not be approved for 7 years due to the inaction of Kyev and Washington, Viktor Yanukovych said. According to him, the Ukrainian authorities deliberately sabotaged the issue of a peaceful settlement, and the US administration, after Joe Biden's arrival, said that “there are complex internal discussions, a lot of internal contradictions”.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

“Starting from 2015 and until the beginning of 2022, the initiative group carried out a lot of organisational work, negotiations, persuasions, explanations with representatives of Ukraine, Russia, the US and some EU countries. As a rule, we were listened to, discussions were mostly held properly, no one denied that peace should be achieved. But in the end, neither 'yes' nor 'no'," said the ex-president.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, after announcing on February 24 the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, addressed the military of Ukraine:

“Take power into your own hands, it seems that it will be easier for us to make a deal with you than with this gang of drug addicts and neo-Nazis who settled in Kyiv and taken the entire Ukrainian people hostage.”

Realnoe Vremya follows the events. Read the details in a special story of the online newspaper.