Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia: stocks of goods in main socially significant categories sufficient for at least 40 days

We have enough buckwheat for 50-70 days of trade, hygiene products — for at least 70 days

Photo: Maksim Platonov (archive)

The Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia, amid the tense situation, assured citizens that there are enough food stocks, they will last for more than a month. All consumer market enterprises continue to operate in usual mode.

“Large federal and regional networks have created, constantly maintain and regularly update the inventory in stores and distribution centres for the main socially significant categories for at least 40 days of trade," the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation notified.

There are enough stocks and groceries — stocks of buckwheat, pasta, cereals and the like will last for 50-70 days. Hygiene products are in stock for more than 70 days of trade.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade reminded the Russians that in the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic, it was possible to quickly “meet” sharp spikes in demand for certain categories of goods, Interfax reports. In the spring of 2020, residents of the Russian Federation massively bought buckwheat, toilet paper, poultry meat and so on from store shelves.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru

Besides, at the moment, for the purpose of operational management of the situation on the consumer market in Russia, the work of a special headquarters has been organised. It consists of representatives of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Agriculture, federal and regional retail chains and ministries of trade of the regions of the Russian Federation.



Let us remind that on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the decision to conduct the special military operation in connection with the situation in the Donbass, as “circumstances require decisive action from Russia”.

“Its goal is to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years. For this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine. And also to bring to justice those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including citizens of the Russian Federation," Putin said in the address on Thursday night.

Realnoe Vremya will follow the developments. Read the details in the special story of the online newspaper.