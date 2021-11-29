'Showing yourself and becoming an example': professional skills competition held in TAIF-NK

More than 30 employees of the oil refining company demonstrated professional skills

TAIF-NK JSC hosted the professional skill contest 'Best in Profession' among young employees of the company. The main purpose of the event is to increase the professionalism and prestige of working professions in the oil refining industry. The competition with elements of WorldSkills has been held at the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining . Who became the best in their competence — read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Cadres are key

Qualified personnel is the key to the success of the enterprise. The largest oil refining company TAIF-NK is a direct confirmation of this. The company employs about 4 thousand people. Of these, 41,2% are young people under 35 years of age.

The other day, TAIF-NK JSC organised the professional skills contest 'Best in Profession' for young employees of the company. This year, it has been held for the first time on the basis of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. In previous years, the competition was held on the territory of the enterprise.

Three competencies were presented at the competition — 'Operator of technological installations', 'Chemical analysis laboratory assistant, and 'Electrician for repair and maintenance of electrical equipment'.

“The main objective of the competition is to increase the prestige of the working profession, create conditions for career growth, develop professional potential, skills in improving labour productivity, and exchange experience. Another important factor is the formation of corporate culture in the company by the example of the best employees," said Anton Tukhvatullin, the head of the technical training group of TAIF-NK JSC.



In total, about 30 employees of the company took part in the “Best in Profession” competition. Alexandra Lichmanova works as a chemical analysis laboratory assistant. I joined TAIF-NK a few months ago from a related company.

“TAIF-NK is a strong company. There are decent wages, good working conditions. The chemical laboratory is equipped with the most modern equipment. I have to learn a lot in my new place. This is a very good experience, professional development," the contestant noted.

According to the young woman, it is not the first time she participates in the professional skills competition. This time I have applied myself to assess my skill level and communicate with colleagues.



“Each of the participants expects to win. The competition is very high. The preparation for the competition was thorough. I have studied the practical and theoretical parts of the competition, read a lot of professional literature," Alexandra added.

No less difficult tasks awaited the participants of the competition on the competence of the “Operator of technological units”. Stanislav Aitov works as an operator of technological units at the HRCC. The young man admits that in order to participate in the competition, he had to update the knowledge acquired during his student days, recall all the nuances in the operator's work.

“The competition of professional skills increases the prestige of the enterprise, raises our skills. You can show yourself and become an example for others. We looked at our colleagues from the gasoline plant and the refinery, very handy guys," said Stanislav Aitov.



To the factory from the student's bench

Together with the employees of TAIF-NK, the students of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining are participating in the competition of professional skills “Best in Profession”. . Students perform competitive tasks on a par with professionals. By the way, many of these guys plan to work in TAIF-NK. This opportunity is given to the students of the city by the close cooperation of the enterprise with the basic educational institutions of the city — Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Technology and N.V. Lemaev College. .

“Our educational institution trains professional personnel for TAIF-NK. Young people graduate from college and go to work for the company with pleasure. We have an agreement on practical training and dual practice and an agreement on cooperation. By participating in the competition of professional skills, the guys compete on a par with the production workers, enrich their knowledge," emphasises the deputy director of the Lemaev college on educational and production work, Olga Vyatchannikova.

An important role in improving the level of professional education of future personnel for the petrochemical enterprise was played by the introduction of the so-called dual education system.

Its essence is simple: students take the theoretical part of training on the basis of an educational organisation, and the practical part — at the workplace. This practice creates a seamless environment for young professionals, giving them the opportunity to adapt in advance to the conditions of real production.

“Since this academic year, the practice of training in the dual system has been launched — this is when students of the final courses of secondary vocational educational institutions, entering the production practice, combine it with work at the enterprise. They are already full members of the company, are fixed in positions and upon completion of training either go to the army or continue to work. Along with all employees of TAIF-NK JSC, students fully receive a decent salary. Thus, the company receives an employee, and the graduate does not waste time on professional adaptation. An agreement was also signed with the KNRTU this summer," says Anton Tukhvatullin, the head of the technical training group of TAIF-NK JSC.



Farit Fazlyev is a fourth-year student of the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, studying to be an electrician. Since this year, the young man has been participating in the dual training programme. After receiving a certificate of assignment of a working profession, he got a job at TAIF-NK.

“At the same time I am a college graduate and an employee of TAIF-NK. I am working at the enterprise as an electrician of the fourth category. From Monday to Friday, I go to work in the day shift. I have my own mentor who helps me in everything. Thanks to the dual training system, I didn't have to waste time looking for a job. I am already joining the team and getting a salary," says Farit Fazlyev, not without pride.

The young man did not miss the opportunity to declare himself and took part in the contest of professional skills “Best in Profession” among the employees of TAIF-NK JSC. The guy competed in the competence of “Electrician for repair and maintenance of electrical equipment”.

“Participation in the competition gives you the opportunity to improve your qualifications. Any competition is always excitement. Everyone wants to show themselves, their professionalism. I hope I will be able to take one of the prizes," says Farit.

By the way, the profession of an electrician is among the top 50 most popular professions according to the Ministry of Labour of the Russian Federation. Any production facility that uses electrical equipment will not function for a long time without an electrician and will be forced to stop its activities.



The organisers of the contest of professional skills “Best in Profession” among the employees of TAIF-NK JSC carefully approached the compilation of practical and theoretical tasks in the competencies “Electrician for repair and maintenance of electrical equipment”.

“Tests for electricians consist of three stages. The first one includes theoretical tasks. Participants need to answer more than a hundred questions on labour protection, first aid, repair of electrical equipment and others. The second stage consists of a practical part. We have prepared in advance the stands where the electrical equipment is located. Participants are given a scheme according to which they must orient themselves and make the correct binding. The third part of the testings is programming," says Vasily Vasilkov, the chief power engineer of TAIF-NK JSC, chairman of the jury of the professional skills competition among electricians.

The contest of professional skills “Best in Profession' among young employees of the company lasted several hours. By the results of the competitions, refinery workers distinguished themselves, winning five prizes at once, two of them the first.

So, in the competence of “Chemical Analysis Laboratory Assistant”, Veronika Shugurova, a fifth-grade laboratory assistant at Shop No. 16 of the TAIF-NK refinery, took the first place. The best operator of technological units is the operator of technological units of the refinery workshop No. 3, Vladimir Sologubov. Among the electricians for the repair and maintenance of electrical equipment, the diploma of the winner is won by the electrician of the HRCC of TAIF-NK JSC, Ramil Karimullin.

Not only for diplomas and memorable prizes, but also a monetary reward awaited the winners of the competition. The event finished with a festive concert. Talented employees of TAIF-NK JSC and college students addressed the participants of the competition.

Continuous training and professional development

It is worth noting that one of the main tasks of TAIF-NK JSC is the continuous improvement of the level of qualification of personnel in accordance with changing industrial and social conditions.

Every year, the company carefully examines the need of production facilities for employees to gain new knowledge. Further, applications are formed for training, retraining, mastering new specialties and advanced training by employees and management staff. In the company, this important mission is assigned to the technical training group.

“TAIF-NK Technical Training Group is engaged in compulsory forms of training. Special attention is paid to the operation of an explosive object, the study of industrial, machine safety and labour protection. We organise about 10 thousand different forms of training a year," notes Anton Tukhvatullin, the head of the Technical Training Group of TAIF-NK JSC.



Training, retraining and advanced training of employees of the company's working specialties are carried out at the N.V. Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. .

To improve the knowledge of the company's executives and specialists, TAIF-NK JSC and the Institute of Additional Professional Training of the Kazan State Technological University signed an agreement for advanced training of managers and specialists.

Any employee of the company who has the appropriate education, practical experience, professional, business, personal qualities necessary to fulfill the duties corresponding to the position can be a candidate for inclusion in the personnel reserve of TAIF-NK JSC, which means that they will have the opportunity to move up the career ladder.

There are enough examples in TAIF-NK JSC of how workers achieved high professional results and held leadership positions. Maksim Gritsenko has gone through five stages of career growth over the past 5 years. From the operator of the sixth category to the deputy director for the production of the HRCC.

“When I found out that the construction of the Heavy Residue Conversion Complex at TAIF-NK was underway, I decided to participate in the implementation of this unique project. I came here as a sixth-grade operator in 2016. First I was appointed shift supervisor, then — installations, then — workshops. Now I am working as a deputy director for production. My opinion is that anyone can make a career in TAIF-NK. The main thing is to have desire, aspiration and work hard," Maksim Gritsenko believes.



According to him, TAIF-NK employs a very qualified team that makes every effort to improve working conditions, technical and economic indicators of the company. Every year, young people who are ready to solve the most difficult production tasks are employed at the enterprise.

Today, TAIF-NK Joint Stock Company, which unites the Oil Refinery, gasoline plant and Heavy Residue Conversion Complex, occupies leading positions in the oil refining industry of the Republic of Tatarstan.



The company's management plans to further increase the level of professionalism of the team and the quality of life of employees. Only with the right organisation of personnel management, an enterprise can gain a significant competitive advantage in the market. A well-selected and trained workforce, team of like-minded people and partners who are able to realise and implement the tasks they face is the most important condition for business success.

