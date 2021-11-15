Tatarstan residents to pay 8,1 billion of taxes in three weeks of November

The biggest amount of money expected from car owners

The campaign on property tax collection will end in Russia on 1 December. Traditionally, the list has three types of taxes — property tax, land tax and transport tax. In three weeks of November, Tatarstan residents must have the state 8,1 billion rubles. 4,5 billion in this sum will be paid to the republican treasury, while the other 3,6 billion — property and land taxes — will stay in local budgets. Taxpayers paid almost a third of the sum — 2,5 billion rubles — in advance, said head of the Tatarstan office of the Federal Tax Service Marat Safiullin at a briefing.

The biggest amount of money, which 4,5 billion rubles, is expected from car owners, especially owners of expensive cars — the more expensive and faster the car is, the higher the tax is. The list the Russian government has updated this year has about 1,400 different cars that have a higher rate. Moreover, the head of the tax service said, the total amount of the car tax grows every year, because the number of car owners increases in the republic. This year, the sum has become 200 million rubles higher than last year.

Moreover, some owners of luxurious cars unwillingly pay the tax they are imposed. The arrest of their costly car is a punishment for such debtors.

“About 200 cars have already been arrested in Kazan, including expensive ones. Some taxpayers don’t have the car tax, it is 100,000 rubles. I can say that 200 owners paid about 21 million rubles of the car tax debt during the previous period. The sums are big there. People had accumulated their debt for 3-4 years,” Safiullin said.

Some owners of luxurious cars unwillingly pay the tax they are imposed. The arrest of their costly car is a punishment for such debtors. Photo: mfc-list.info

The tax service has 585,000 Tatarstan residents on the black list

However, the speaker didn’t name the debt a car can be arrested for. As Safiullin stressed, one shouldn’t do this during the tax collection campaign, because “this impedes tax collection, our taxpayers will have more problems.”

In general the total sum of Tatarstan residents’ debt in property tax is 1,8 billion rubles. And it has decreased in a year — nearly by a billion. More than 300,000 people have paid the debts accumulated during the previous years. But the fiscal service still has 585,000 residents of the republic on the black list.

Those Tatarstan citizens who are entitled to tax concessions and deductions will not pay or pay a smaller amount. So if the amount of taxes is less than 100 rubles, it will automatically shift to the next year or if a taxpayer overpaid a tax and this sum can completely cover the taxes for 2020.

This year, the sum of tax deductions and property tax concessions in the republic has reached 1,4 billion rubles, while about a million has taken advantage of the opportunity.

As for pensioners and pre-pension-age people, they have concessions for a flat, house or garage. In land tax, a deduction is made accordingly to the cadastre value — it is 600 square metres for a plot.

Large families also have tax concessions on land and housing. As the head of the Tatarstan tax service explained, each parent is entitled to deductions for 5 square metres or a flat and 7 square metres of a house and 0,06 ha of land — for every child.

The tax can increase this year compared to previous payments for some real estate owners. As representatives of the tax service explained at the briefing, this happens due to changes in legislation.

“A re-evaluation was done three years ago. The tax may not rise immediately, while here it rises by 10% every year, this is why the amount of the tax will increase annually until it reaches the real cadastre value. For instance, a flat costs five million, while it did three. In other words, we couldn’t impose a tax on five million, we add 10% to three million: 3,3 million during the first year, then it will be 3,6. So this is how it will rise every year,” the head of the Tatarstan office of the Federal Tax Service says.

Debtors to lose subsidies and benefits

More than 2,1 million citizens received tax notifications. By late November, the Tatarstan Tax Service will have to collect 5,6 billion rubles of property taxes, it is almost 70% of the plan. But Marat Safiullin expressed confidence that enough time was left because according to last year’s experience, 85% of people who had to pay the taxes completely paid them. the speaker thinks it is fine because notifications were sent only a month ago, while taxpayers have enough time: “We think our taxpayers are more responsible judging by the situation in the Volga Federal District...”

By the way, according to the Tatarstan State Council’s decree adopted last year, those who owe the tax service money will stop being paid subsidies and benefits.

As Marat Safiullin explained, today a tax can be paid in any convenient way: the older generation can use the services of Russian Post or a bank, the rest have an account on the Tax Service’s website, a special app and other digital services. Today the app has over 1,1 million users. 680,000 receive notifications about the payment of property taxes electronically.

Today a tax can be paid in any convenient way: the older generation can use the services of Russian Post or a bank, the rest have an account on the Tax Service’s website, a special app and other digital services. Photo: staryiy.livejournal.com

Also, a tax for any person can be paid — another online service will help to do this. One has to scan a bar or QR code of a tax notification and pay the required sum.