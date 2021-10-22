Putin approves Golikova’s offer of non-working days from 30 October to 7 November

Lockdown 2.0

President Vladimir Putin approved Russian Vice Premier Tatiana Golikova’s offer of non-working days in the country from 30 October to 7 November. Workers will retain salaries during this period.

“I will repeat that now it is especially important to cope with the peak of the new wave of the epidemic. In this regard, given the situation, of course, I approve your offer, dear colleagues, of non-working days across the country with salary retention from 30 October to 7 November included,” the head of the country claimed.

If needed, announce the non-working days earlier than 30 October, Putin addressed the authorities of the Russian regions. Meanwhile, Vice Premier of Tatarstan, head of the republican COVID-19 task force claimed the republican task force would discuss the non-working in Tatarstan earlier than on 30 October.

“The regions have the right to take additional measures. In this case, non-working days can be announced earlier than 30 October. In other words, to start the non-working days before the period established for the whole country,” Putin said. “Alternatively, the regional authorities can increase the period of non-working days by extending them after 7 November.”

“The distribution pace of the epidemic has notable risen. The vacation rate is, unfortunately, not high. Obviously, quick response measures are necessary,” he claimed after hearing out Golikova and First Vice Chairman of the Russian Government Andrey Belousov.

Putin urged the regions to accelerate coronavirus testing rates and improve this system. “This will allow providing self-isolation for both people who have been infected and those who contacted them,” he explained.

“In no case should the statistics be underestimated. In today’s situation, it is dangerous and irresponsible. The real situation is anyway seen in the statistics,” Putin claimed.

The head of the country indicated there were only two ways of going through the coronavirus period — to get sick or get vaccinated. According to Putin, the second option is preferable, since Russia has a reliable and effective vaccine.

“I don’t understand what is happening,” Putin said telling the audience his experience when he asked his acquaintances if they had been vaccinated, they replied no. The president says that in some cases a person claimed he would be vaccinated after Putin himself did.

Belousov offered to start payouts equal to the minimum wage per worker and resume the payroll budget programme 3.0 in the affected small and mid-sized business sectors. Photo: digital.ac.gov.ru

Businesses will be losing 4 billion rubles a day

As Belousov claimed at the meeting, businesses’ losses from the non-working days in Russia were assessed at 4 billion rubles a day. Due to this, he offered to start payouts equal to the minimum wage per worker and resume the payroll budget programme 3.0 in the affected small and mid-sized business sectors.

SMEs can submit an application for a grant online via the Federal Tax Service. The applications are planned to be received until 15 December. The payouts will be made from 15 November to 31 December.

Companies from the spheres that have been hit by the measures that were taken can receive the grants — sport, HoReCa, further education, culture, entertainment, etc. The support measure is expected to cover 2 million people. 27 billion rubles will be required to finance it.

The enterprises from the affected sectors can take out preferential loans in case of salary retention, Belousov said. The biggest loan amount is the per capita minimum wage multiplied by 12 months, he explained.

The borrower won’t have to repay the loan in the next six months. After this term, the enterprise can repay the loan at 3% a year.

Golikova’s proposal

It should be reminded that Golikova offered to announce non-working days from 30 October to 7 November on 19 October due to the situation with coronavirus. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin supported her.

On 20 October, Golikova voiced her proposal to the president. She added that after the non-working days end, the regions should introduce a QR code system in enterprises more actively. According to her, nowadays mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for some citizens has been introduced in 79 regions, but this doesn’t help to halt the spread.

Golikova offered to introduce self-isolation for unvaccinated Russians from the risk group. She also urged citizens to avoid unnecessary contacts and don’t travel to other regions not to reduce the burden on the health care system.

Also, Golikova launched an initiative of announcing non-working days in some regions from 23 October. Minister of Health Care Mikhail Murashko enumerated the regions with the tensest state of affairs. Tatarstan is among them. Besides the republic, the list includes Udmurtia, Perm Krai, Bashkiria, Tyumen, Orenburg and Ivanov Oblasts.

In the last 24 hours, 34,073 new cases of coronavirus have been registered in Russia. The total number of infections has reached 8,094,825 people.

The coronavirus death toll is also rising — a new daily anti-record has been set, which is 1,028 deaths. 226,353 Russians have been victims of COVID-19.