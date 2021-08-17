TAIF-NK helps year one pupils from large and low-income families of Nizhnekamsk go to school

Photo: TAIF-NK JSC

On the threshold of a new academic year, TAIF-NK company was again one of the first to handover school rucksacks and stationery to low-income families from Nizhnekamsk within Help Go to School republican charity campaign. The oil refinery has been helping those for whom preparing a child for school is a big financial burden for many years.

New life stage

For TAIF-NK JSC, social help for the needy at the beginning of the new academic year became a good tradition a long time ago. This year, Vesta centre for social help for family and children in Nizhnekamsk became the first facility they visited where workers of the centre transformed the handover of presents from the enterprise into a performance. Dunno and other tale characters who gave the audience the first lesson decided to accompany the children into adult life.

Aide to the director general in general affairs Vladimir Gatunok who addressed the children with a welcome speech arrived to congratulate the would-be pupils in Vesta centre on behalf of the whole company.

“A new life stage is beginning for all of you, it is full of amazing discoveries, new impressions, important accomplishments and victories. Knowledge is a guarantee of your successful future. Learn and discover new sciences! You are our future! Might the studies be easy, lessons be interesting and breaks be fun. I hope the new school year will bring you a lot of wonderful discoveries and loyal friends. On behalf of the company, let me hand you over little presents that hopefully will create a good mood!”

The rucksacks have drawing books, pens, markers, paints, pencil cases, notebooks, record books, colouring books, colour paper and much more

“We are very happy that TAIF-NK can help us”

Thanks to TAIF-NK JSC Director General Maxim Novikov’s support, the enterprise annually allocates a lot of money and purchases school rucksacks with all the essential stationery inside for children who need them. The rucksacks have drawing books, pens, markers, paints, pencil cases, notebooks, record books, colouring books, colour paper and much more. Such a diversity impressed the future year one student Liliana Gizatullina.

“The rucksack has so many things, everything is so colourful and bright, I like it very much. I am so excited and want to show everything to my classmates,” 7-year-old Liliana is happy.

“We are very happy that TAIF-NK can help us, it saved us much money, of course. For instance, I am a mother of three, it is now expensive to buy everything for each of them. I want my children go to school like everybody and not be divested of anything,” Liliana’s mum Irina Gizatullina shared her impressions.

All this was handed over to the future year one pupils within the Help Go to School charity campaign, which has been held in the Republic of Tatarstan since 2007.

“I want to note that as long as we have such enterprises as TAIF-NK that take the initiative, large and low-income families will feel support and care. Many thanks to them, thanks to TAIF-NK JSC, we make a holiday for our children,” notes Director of Vesta Centre for Social Help for Family and Children Tatiana Mylnikova.

“TAIF-NK considers important to implement not only large federal and regional programmes but also help people locally. 1 September must become a real holiday for all year one pupils. But some families — low-income and large — bring up three, four, five and even six children. It is often hard for parents to prepare all of them for school. By helping such families, we want to give everybody a chance of crossing the threshold of the school with a great mood!” says aide to the director general in general affairs Vladimir Gatunok.

Nowadays Vesta Centre for Social Help for Family and Children in Nizhnekamsk Municipal District includes 3,030 large and 1,325 low-income families.

Another stationery handover ceremony by TAIF-NK took place in the building of the Local Government Council in Microdistrict No. 22. Large and low-income families of Nizhnekamsk were presented new rucksacks here too. Help Go to School charity campaign was created in the Republic of Tatarstan in 2007 on the initiative of the Republican Council for Charity and with the Tatarstan president’s support precisely for such families. One of the largest oil refineries TAIF-NK JSC has been actively supporting it over these years.

Affiliate report