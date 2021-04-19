'Many of you do not have access to Kazanka River' — how Kazanka embankment to change

This is one of the 12 parks provided for by the Kazanka Development Strategy

Public discussions have been held on the project of the future Sportivny park on the embankment section from the Millennium Bridge to Ak Bars Arena in Kazan. Anyone could take part in the event. Kazan architects discussed with the citizens the ideas of improving the new public space. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Park on Krachkovskie Lakes



A series of public discussions on the improvement of the Kazanka Embankment continues in the Tatarstan capital. Last week, two projects were considered at once. On April 14, a plan for the improvement of the territory around the Blue Lakes was presented, and the night before, the project of the Sportivny Park was provided, which is going to appear on the territory from the Millennium Bridge to the third transport dam from the side of Ak Bars Arena stadium.

The technical specification for the design of the Sportivny park was formed by the residents together with the architects of the Kazan bureau Arkhitekturny Desant. The total area of the future park will be 76 hectares, it will also include the specially protected natural area Krachkovye Lakes. It is expected that the new public space will harmoniously combine nature and the developed sports infrastructure of our city. The architects plan to create a popular place for recreation with a comfortable embankment, modern sports facilities, a bicycle race track, play space and a dog walking area.

Total area of the future park will be 76 hectares

“If there is no normal infrastructure, the park's ideas will not work”



Many residents of the nearest houses came to the public discussions of the project of the future park. “We really want more plants," said Vasily Ivanovich and Marya Ivanovna from Kazan. “Something can be taken from the Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky forest. Closer to nature.” The couple dreams of comfortable walking paths and numerous sun beds for sunbathing.

“In the house on Sibgata Khakima Street, 60, it has become just impossible to live. Previously, there was a beautiful view from the window, the river and the Kremlin. Now they have built a high medical centre. There is no sun left in people's lives," they complained.

Young man Roman said that he is more concerned with issues of social mobility: scooters, bicycles, skateboards. “There are a lot of them in Kazan, but using this type of transport is not only inconvenient, but even dangerous.” According to the interlocutor of Realnoe Vremya, all the necessary infrastructure in the city is now created only locally and not always thoughtfully. For example, there are many bike paths that end in a dead end, leading to nowhere.

“If there is no normal infrastructure, then the ideas will not work," Roman is sure. “People will have to take bicycles into public transport or cars with them. It take much time to get, and then another half hour to decide how to get to the centre of the park.”

Many residents of the nearest houses came to the public discussions of the project of the future park.

The young mother, who introduced herself as Diana, is sure that the park needs numerous recreation areas. Benches, gazebos, and terraces for the citizens: “We really need several good and diverse playgrounds with original swings and slides. The main thing is that the playing areas are safe: with a soft surface, with strong and stable structures. And of course, we should not forget about the environmental friendliness of the materials.”



“Many of you do not have access to the Kazanka River”

One of the heads of the Orchestra Design bureau, Yekaterina Goldberg, explained to the gathered Kazan residents that it was important for her team that almost 50% of citizens live within walking distance and transport accessibility from the river.

“Unfortunately, now many of you do not have access to the Kazanka River, because you just can not pass or some conditions are not created," said the architect.

However, according to the WHO, people who live within 15 minutes and less access to the river move more and spend a lot of time outdoors. This affects the reduction of respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

“We want to create different and accessible leisure activities in these littoral areas," Goldberg said, “designed for people of different ages and physical fitness levels.

For the developers of the project, it was important that almost 50% of citizens live within walking distance and transport accessibility from the river.

The architect hopes that the appearance of the park will contribute to the development of eco-tourism and applied research.



“New roads and objects of regional significance will be opened on this territory. For example, the palace of beach sports, the international centre for the development of various sports and a multi-level parking that will appear on the territory of the parking," said Daria Tolovenkova, the deputy chief architect of Kazan.

In the area of the lakes, a natural park will be located, in which the existing ecosystem will be preserved as delicately as possible. An integrated sports ground will be built in the centre of the park. Among other ideas — a dog-walking area, event zones, and a two-level boardwalk for runners and cyclists. Several themed playgrounds will also be built. There will definitely be an indoor pavilion with cafes and restrooms, as well as several piers. Among other things, building a climbing wall is also possible.

“The territory itself is not easy," Tolovenkova believes. “There are sewage treatment plants that go directly into the water and require an engineering rethink. Fences that occupy much space. We often discuss them and try to understand how they can function and live comfortably.”

However, the architect is sure that the city will be able to realise the idea. In the near future, a new spacious space for recreation will appear on the bank of the Kazanka River.

According to the Kazanka Development Strategy, a total of 12 parks are planned to appear on the littoral territories. The first was Uram, which opened last summer near the Millennium Bridge.

One hundred and fifty kilometres of walking areas along the Kazanka River



According to the Kazanka Development Strategy, a total of 12 parks are to appear on the littoral territories, five of which — Sportivny sports park, Gardens near the Kazanka, Savinovsky Park, Russian-German Switzerland, and Manzara Park — are already being designed in 2021. The new spaces will be located on an area of 1,536 hectares, and 150 kilometres of walking routes will be laid.

The development of the future Mazara park started at the end of September last year. The public space will be located between the Kremlyovskaya and the Kirovskaya dams. This is the second of the planned parks. The first was Uram, which opened last summer near the Millennium Bridge.

The OrchestraDesign studio (Saint Petersburg, Paris) is working on the project of improvement of the Blue Lakes. The design boundaries of the first stage include the littoral area of the Big Blue Lake, including the area near the waterfall, which is part of the tourist and recreational cluster 'Mirrors of Tatarstan'.

