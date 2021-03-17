New National Library of Tatarstan to start accepting readers

Now a reader can take a book home

Photo: Maksim Platonov

The National Library of Tatarstan, which since last August moved to the renovated building of the national cultural centre Kazan, will finally begin to work for its intended purpose — to receive Tatarstan citizens who want to read at home, not in the reading room. Thus, registered readers will have the opportunity to take a book home from March 20. For more information about what the library is ready to offer them, read in the article of Realnoe Vremya.

Library card, 150k new books, and more than 1,500 old ones



From 9 am on March 20, it will be possible to take a book home in the National Library, which is a new introduction here, because previously printed publications were not allowed to take home. In particular, this can be done in the newly opened universal hall with membership service and automated book loan, the press service of the institution reports. One can take home for 21 days any of the 40,000 books from publishers around the world, purchased with the money of the grant of the president of the Republic. In addition to the universal hall, with a view of the Kazanka River, the classic one is launched, where another 150,000 books are located in the open access.

The library notes that for seven months, during which the building could only be visited during events (performances, concerts, film screenings, excursions), more than one and a half million books, periodicals and other documents were transported to six book repositories.

Library notes that in seven months, during which the building could only be visited during events, more than one and a half million books were transported to six book repositories. Photo: Maksim Platonov

The National Library of Tatarstan opened in the reconstructed and expanded building of the former Kazan National Cultural Centre on August 30. Its new director is Madina Timerzyanova, previously deputy chairperson of the state TV and radio company Tatarstan, director general of the TV and radio company Kazan, deputy director general of TNV. The former head of the World Forum of Tatar Youth, Tabris Yarullin, was appointed her deputy.



In addition to the library, it houses the MOÑ theatre, a bookstore, and the studio of the Yummy Music label.

Slam between Russian and Tatar poets, as well as backstage walks

In honour of the holiday on March 20-21, there will be a special tour “Unauthorised entry is allowed: the life and backstage of the library”: readers will learn how to prepare books for loan, how the library is arranged and how to use it. The exhibition of the best books from 100 publishing houses “Repertoire of Publishing Houses” will open in the universal hall. In the reading room, one will have the opportunity to get acquainted with the exhibition of manuscripts and rare books “Traces of the Great Way” and a selection of the best works of Gabdulla Tukay. In the hall for kids, there will be the exhibition “Fairy tales about the main thing”, in the hall for children — the display of non-boring books about science “This is not a school for you”. In the teenage hall, the sensational literature for teenagers will be displayed in the thematic layout “Book Crash”.

Readers will learn how to prepare books for loan, how the library is organised and how to use it. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Meetings of language and literature clubs, master classes and reading groups for children will also be organised there. History lovers are welcome at the history club “Tarikhi Branch” and the laboratory for deciphering old diaries. Besides, on March 21, World Poetry Day, the library's conference hall hosts the “Poetry Battle: The Clash of Modern Russian and Tatar Poetry”.

