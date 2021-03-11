Federal support for regions within single subvention decreased by 3 billion

This year, the volume of financing of Russian regions under the single subvention has decreased by 3 billion rubles and amounted to 11,03 billion rubles. Like all regions, Tatarstan also received less money than a year earlier — 261 million rubles. But at the same time, the republic still receives the most subventions in the field of education in the country. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

By 3 billion less

The volume of the inter-budget transfer for 2021, which forms a single subvention, turned out to be by 3 billion rubles less — only 11,03 billion against 14 billion in 2020. The financing of the budget of Tatarstan by the single subvention for this year is 261 million against 308,3 million in the past.

At the same time, the table lost the column on the transfer to electronic form of registers, which collectively in Russia provided 3,3 billion rubles. According to the letter of the law, the digitalisation of the books of state registration of acts of civil status (act books) must be completed no later than December 31, 2020. Yelena Anisimova, the senior director and head of the ACRA regional ratings group, confirmed this: no changes were made in time, so the project can be considered completed. The money that was previously allocated for the transfer of registers to electronic form was not used to expand the existing directions.

Digitalisation of the books of state registration of acts of civil status (act books) must be completed no later than December 31, 2020. Photo: tamlife.ru

Tatarstan receives the most money for education in Russia



The republic is the leader in the volume of subventions in the field of education, and for 2021 we have been allocated 43,2 million rubles. At the same time, a year earlier, Tatarstan was also allocated the maximum subvention among all the subjects of Russia, in the amount of 40,3 million rubles.

The procedure for granting subventions from the federal budget to the regions is spelled out in Government Resolution No. 1116 as of December 27, 2010. As Yelena Anisimova explained, the calculation takes into account the number of employees of the state authority of the subject, which is necessary to perform functions in accordance with the transferred powers, the cost of maintaining one employee who exercises the transferred powers, the cost of paying for the activities of experts involved in conducting inspections. The calculation takes into account the peculiarities of the geographical location of the subject, the number of educational institutions, the number of municipalities on the territory of the subject, the cost of renting premises, the cost of communication services, and many other factors:

“Even if you want to 'adjust' the indicators, it is just impossible to do this. It is obvious that the specifics of the calculation lead to that the subvention to Tatarstan is higher than the subvention to Moscow, but it is impossible to analyse in detail the reasons for this 'from the outside'," said Anisimova. “The subvention is a transfer provided to the subject to finance the expenditure obligations of the subjects arising in the performance of the powers of the Russian Federation transferred to the state authorities of the subjects. In laymen's terms, this is the money that the Federation gave to the subject to perform some function for it.”

Tatarstan is the leader in the volume of subventions in the field of education, and for 2021 we have been allocated 43,2 million rubles. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Less money to transport children



The subventions “for the implementation of activities related to transportation between the subjects of the Russian Federation, as well as within the territories of the CIS member states, minors who have voluntarily left their families, organisations for orphans and children left without parental care, educational organisations and other organizations” have been reduced. In general, the decrease was 2,5 million rubles, or 8,7%.

As suggested by Yelena Anisimova, last November, the Regulations on the Federal Service for Labour and Employment were amended, which give the said service the authority to monitor the effectiveness and quality of the implementation by regional authorities of the powers transferred to them by the Russian Federation to carry out the above activities:

“Perhaps, the granting of these powers to the Federal Service for Labour and Employment had some impact on the decline in these transfers. Perhaps, it (the subvention) is formed based on the needs of the previous year, and if last year it was lower, then the next year the need is estimated lower.”

The “average check” for this part of the single subvention for the regions of Russia without Moscow and St. Petersburg is only 185,200 rubles. And for the “two capitals”, the funding allocated is much higher — 4,9 million and 6,3 million rubles, respectively.



More on cultural heritage sites and less on medicine

The subventions for cultural heritage objects in Russia have grown by about 4% over the past 2 years, but for Tatarstan in 2021, they have allocated by as much as 18,5% more than a year earlier. Moreover, in this area, the republic received the largest increase in funding in Russia after Sevastopol (+69,6%). But in absolute terms (rubles), everything looks more than modest — for 2021, the subvention for Tatarstan is 3,7 million rubles.

Subventions for cultural heritage objects in Russia have grown by about 4% over the past 2 years, but for Tatarstan in 2021, they have allocated by as much as 18,5% more than a year earlier. Photo: Maksim Platonov

The subvention for “health protection” has also been reduced for Tatarstan. If in 2020 it was 5,2 million rubles, then this year it is 4,9 million rubles. In terms of the absolute amount of funding, the republic ranks the 6th among the 85 subjects of Russia.



According to the rules, the balances of the single subvention that were not used in the reporting financial year are subject to return to the federal budget revenue. The authorised regional body of state power annually submits to the ministry of finance of the Russian Federation and the authorised federal executive authorities the information on the volume of the specified expenditures of the budget of the subject for the corresponding financial year and planning period.