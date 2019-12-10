TAIF Group demonstrate innovations in security systems and sum up results of security service’s work

Photo: Roman Khasaev

Anti-sabotage and anti-terrorist protection of strategically important objects of the fuel and energy complex companies of TAIF Group and the staff working there, as well as counteraction of extremism, was the key theme at a recent production meeting of security services of TAIF Group on the results of the first 9 months of the current year. Representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Tatarstan, Tatarstan Ministry of Internal Affairs, Department of the National Guard of Russia in Tatarstan and the Tatarstan Security Council. The meeting was divided into two parts. The first was visual: the participants could get acquainted with the technical innovations adopted by the security services of the Group's companies and designed to increase the level of protection of enterprises. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

On ground…

This time the meeting has been held not in the main office of TAIF PSC but on the territory of Kazanorgsintez PJSC — one of the key companies of the group where most of the technical innovations of security and protection systems are regularly tested in real conditions.

It was decided to start the meeting with the presentation of the new products designed to prevent the entry of unauthorized persons into the territory and uncontrolled transit of prohibited items or material and technical values.

A lot of cars, trucks, buses pass through the checkpoint of the enterprise every day. The system of remote inspection of vehicle underbody is designed to speed up the process and improve the quality of inspection.

“Two products have been installed in the system — a scanning platform, which is attached by anchors to the roadbed, and a device for license plate number identification. The platform and the dome cover of the high-resolution camera mounted in it are shock-resistant. The camera puts the frames of a passing vehicle together. It is equipped with led spotlights that allow inspection at any time of the day. The length of the vehicles does not matter. The main thing is that the vehicle, passing over the platform, should not stop and the splice should be uniform,” the representative of the manufacturer explained.

Any technical changes with the underbody of the car and furthermore foreign objects will immediately be visible on the screen. The image can be zoomed in to see something in detail. The resolution enables to see everything to the smallest detail. And powerful cold light from diodes will not leave any “dark spots”.

The system identifies license plate numbers and will show structural changes and foreign objects fixed under the underbody. Photo courtesy of Kazanorgsintez PJSC’s press service

Besides, the system also identifies license plate numbers, not only Russian ones but also of 60 other states. Data storage enables an event log, which records vehicle type, its license plate number, the time of passage through the checkpoint and the underbody scan. The period of data storage is determined by the management of the enterprise’s security service.



The system has appeared on the market relatively recently, only a year and a half ago, and it is not widely used.

“We bought them in Moscow, several sets are at the service of the Ministry of Defence the Russian Federation, we have shipped them abroad to UAE and Qatar — they are generally used in the oil industry today,” said the representative of the company.

For the participants of the meeting, a presentation was held. A cargo KAMAZ vehicle and a 12-metre NEFAZ bus did not cause any questions, but the Renault-Duster vehicle, with a confusing bundle near the rear axle, was instantly blocked by anti-collision barriers in front and the Rapid Response Team’s cars behind. In a matter of seconds, the site at the checkpoint was cordoned off, the staff standing close was evacuated. According to the requirements of anti-terrorist security, before the arrival of sappers, 200-metre radius must be cleared of people. Then, the way the representatives of the security service worked was praised by the representatives of the Federal Security Service of Russia in Tatarstan, Tatarstan Ministry of Internal Affairs, Department of National Guard of Russia in Tatarstan and Tatarstan Security Council invited to the meeting. If it is not training but real alarm — the security services will act the same way.

The Renault-Duster vehicle, with a confusing bundle near the rear axle, was instantly blocked, the driver was detained, the staff standing close was evacuated. Photo courtesy of the press service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC

By the way, even being thoroughly checked at the entrance, every car located on the territory of Kazanorgsintez PJSC is under constant attention. Special trackers closely monitor the movement of hundreds of vehicles simultaneously. If at least one of them makes an unintended stop or deviates from the route agreed at the entrance, or even worse — if the driver tries to remove the tracker, the alarm sounds at the operator’s room and in the control room. The number of the violator’s car and the exact location are displayed on the map. The coordinates are transmitted to the rapid response team. All this was clearly demonstrated to the audience.



The participants of the meeting were acquainted with the work of the new checkpoint. Built by the order of the management of TAIF Group, it meets all modern safety requirements. Ruslan Shigabutdinov, Director General of TAIF PSC, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kazanorgsintez PJSC and Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, took part in the commissioning ceremony in January 2019.

“The object's task is to ensure safe passage to the territory of the petrochemical enterprise. It is provided with everything necessary: premises for security guards, a gateway system with enclosing elements, a metal detector and a pass system taking into account two-factor visualization: it was decided to apply face visualization, which significantly relieved part of the guards’ work. Controlled access. A breathalyzer has been installed, which very disciplines the workers. Entrance and exit passages do not intersect and do not interfere with each other. The average time of passage of 25-30 people per minute and up to 1,800 — per hour,” the audience was explained.

The task of the new checkpoint is to ensure the safe passage of employees to the territory of the enterprise. Photo: Maksim Platonov

Those with whom problems arise — problems with the pass, positive breathalyzer test, or who behaves inadequately — are instantly blocked and taken away for analysis in a special room.



The new checkpoint of Kazanorgsintez PJSC is equipped with everything necessary for effective work. Photo courtesy of the press service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC

For more convenient work of the security services, the building provides everything they need: duty room, offices, dressing rooms, a large hall where morning reliefs take place, the tasks and information about the operational situation are given. In the same hall, if necessary, there can be deployed a joint operational headquarters of the security services, National Guard of Russia and Kennard private security company.



… and from the air

After the September events in Saudi Arabia, when terrorists caused serious damage to the oil industry of the country with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, TAIF Group became seriously engaged in the development of a system of protection against unauthorized penetration of drones into the territory of enterprises. By the way, all airspace over the group's enterprises, which are strategically important objects, is officially declared no-fly.

The new UAV detection system has already been installed at Kazanorgsintez and allows them to instantly determine a danger as soon as the quadcopter rises into the air.

“The system detects the unauthorized appearance of drones and accurately displays the location of the drone itself and its control device. In order to respond quickly, the information is transmitted to the central console and the person on duty,” said the representative of the manufacturer.

Information is immediately transmitted to the Rapid Response Team. In a few minutes, the pilot of the drone is interviewed by employees of Kennard private security company and the security service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC.

But there is a UAV that is allowed to rise in the air over the territory of the enterprise. It is in the service of the security service and patrols the perimeter of the complex from the air.

“A schedule with changeable routes has been drawn up. The transmission to the ground is online. Railway tracks, perimeter, space behind the perimeter of the enterprise are examined. The device can be used both day and night. Checks of the territory are carried out randomly and what will be the route — only a very limited number of people knows. The decision on the route is made immediately before the flight,” explained in the security service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC.

From the air, the territory of Kazanorgsintez PJSC is examined by a security service quadcopter. Photo courtesy of the press service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC

Currently, options are being worked out to expand the capabilities and improve the efficiency of the use of the rotorcraft.



Much has been done in the area of anti-sabotage protection, but much still remains to be done

Representatives of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Tatarstan, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Tatarstan, the Department of the National Guard of Russia in Tatarstan and the Security Council of Tatarstan were particularly interested in how effectively TAIF Group has built the work in the field of countering attempts to commit sabotage, terrorist and extremist manifestations. In general, the situation in the republic is assessed as safe, the representatives of law enforcement agencies noted. Well-being is achieved largely due to preventive measures, and the protection of strategically important facilities of the fuel and energy, chemical and petrochemical complexes is of particular importance, they stressed, highlighting the growing efficiency of the security services of TAIF Group from year to year.

“For already 3 years, the National Guard has been monitoring security at the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of the republic. Over this time, all the objects of TAIF Group’s fuel and energy complex have been carefully checked for vulnerability. The results of the inspections are known. They command respect. The management of the group keeps under control the issues of security, technical and technological equipment, physical protection,” said the head of the state control department of the National Guard of Russia in Tatarstan Ruslan Zinnurov.

‘The issues of security, anti-terrorist and anti-sabotage protection in general and of the fuel and energy facilities in particular at the level of the republic are given great attention. Suffice it to say that the anti-terrorist commission of the Republic of Tatarstan is headed by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov. Highlighting your progress, I would emphasize that we mustn’t be satisfied with what has already been achieved,” said the chief of staff of the antiterrorist commission in the Republic of Tatarstan — head of the Department on ensuring activities of the Security Council of Tatarstan, Ildar Galiev.

TAIF Group is not going to be satisfied with what has already been achieved. Every year, specialists conduct a thorough survey of the territories and perimeters of the production facilities, determine the points and nature of the required measures to strengthen security systems and fire protection. On the basis of these data, the management of TAIF Group determines the budget of security services for the coming period, long-term programmes to improve the quality of security of both production facilities and people working in them are worked out and agreed upon. This year alone, more than a billion rubles have been allocated for these purposes. Since 2010, the group of companies has invested almost 7,4 billion rubles in the implementation of tasks related to security, and for the period up to 2025 it is planned to invest about 13 billion rubles in the provision of physical protection, construction, and modernization of fencing structures, technical equipment, construction of the most effective protective systems and fire extinguishing systems.”

For 9 years, almost 7,4 billion rubles have been invested in ensuring security in TAIF Group. Photo courtesy of the press service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC

“The requirements of Federal law No. 256 and resolution No. 458 are consistently implemented. We all remember very well the state of our security systems when the enterprises of the fuel and energy, chemical and petrochemical complex of Tatarstan — Kazanorgsintez, Nizhnekamskneftekhim, TAIF-NK, TGC-16 just joined TAIF Group. To date, a lot of work has been done. Investment in security is one of the foundations of the stable operation of the enterprises. We are grateful to the management of TAIF Group for understanding and support: where it is necessary, security equipment is modernized, in particular — video surveillance systems, engineering defenses are updated and built, all checkpoints are equipped with inspection platforms, barriers, and anti-ram barriers. Much still remains to be done. The heads of security services of enterprises must carefully study the materials on the demonstration of technical devices, this is primarily a question of anti-sabotage, anti-terrorist protection, effective counteraction to extremism,” Acting Deputy Director General for Economic Security, Protection and Regime at TAIF PSC Rinat Galimbekov said at the meeting.



“Not all regions of Russia have such modern security systems. I admit that I saw some of them for the first time here,” Rustem Garifullin, the head of the centre for combating extremism of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, shared his impressions.

There are also other, no less important issues of safety at high-risk facilities. No less attention is paid to the work with personnel and candidates for vacant positions than to physical, technical and technological protection. In this regard, effective cooperation has also been built between TAIF Group and law enforcement agencies.

“If you have any questions about a certain candidate applying for work at a dangerous object, you can always send a request to our address. Of course, we do not have the right to provide personal data to anyone, but if we see that this person does not belong at a dangerous object: if he is unreliable, represents a social danger, has a connection with destructive elements or prohibited organizations, we connect and work together with companies in this direction,” Rustem Garifullin reminded.

Thanking for the help in checking applicants for vacant positions in the companies of the TAIF Group itself, Rinat Galimbekov stressed that actively developing industries require the involvement of third-party organizations on the rights of contracting and subcontracting. Employees of these firms, having won the tender, also get access to the territory of the petrochemical, fuel or energy companies of TAIF. Ensuring quality inspection of contracting companies is an equally important task.

“First of all, I would like to note the positive dynamics of the security services of TAIF Group and how much attention is paid to the anti-terrorist protection of dangerous industries and the prevention of theft, as well as other illegal actions. The work on ensuring security should be carried out on an ongoing basis, built depending on the current challenges and requires constant improvement. Modeling of all kinds of illegal manifestations allows us to identify anti-terrorist vulnerabilities in all enterprises. We regularly carry out checks of anti-terrorist protection and, if we find shortcomings, together with TAIF Group, we promptly eliminate them in the working order. On our competence of questions and claims is not available,” the deputy head of Department of the Federal Security Office of Russia in Tatarstan, Rustem Sabitov, who took part in meeting, noted.

The results of work over 9 months of 2019

In the second part of the meeting, the security services summed up the results of work over 9 months of the current year. The requirement of TAIF Group management to improve the quality and reliability of technical, technological and physical security, to strengthen the interaction of security services of TAIF Group, Kennard private security company and the National Guard of Russia, to increase the level of training of security personnel, making maximum use of the capabilities of its own training centre, to work on the prevention of any violations remains relevant.

Much attention is paid to the work of internal security services aimed at preventing and suppressing attempts of corruption and abuse of office, theft, and damage to TAIF group companies in the course of procurement or sales of TAIF Group products. Any information about violations is carefully checked. A total of 22,239 such inspections have been carried out in the group's companies since the beginning of 2019. Almost 1,300 managers of various levels and employees of enterprises have suffered administrative punishment. Fifteen managers have been dismissed for misconduct and violations.

The requirement of TAIF Group management to work for the prevention of any violations remains relevant. Photo courtesy of the press service of Kazanorgsintez PJSC

“Taking into account the large scale of the construction and reconstruction of the plants and production facilities of TAIF Group (NKNK, TAIF-NK, KOS, etc.), we must take on all issues of security, asset protection, property safety, take preventive measures to prevent accidents, theft, and overstatement of volumes, unreasonable rise in the cost of construction, work ahead of the curve. Make yourself and others work competently and cost-effectively,” said Rinat Alimbekov.



The tasks of ensuring the economic security of TAIF Group include the control over compliance with internal regulations, a thorough check of all counterparties and concluded contracts. For 9 months of this year, 44,419 potential and existing business partners were studied. It is not recommended to conclude contracts with 558 of them. During the same period, almost 33,500 contracts and additional agreements for a total of 436 billion rubles were checked, as well as more than 11,000 newly concluded contracts. As a result, 292 of them were not concluded.

“An important indicator of the effectiveness is the compensation of the damage identified. For 9 months of 2019, 65 million 939 thousand rubles were reimbursed,” said the deputy head of the department of economic security, protection and regime at TAIF PSC, Nursalim Shaikhutdinov.

Besides, since the beginning of the year, more than 325 million rubles of receivables have been returned to the group's budget and the damage to TAIF companies at more than half a billion has been prevented. The total economic effect of the TAIF group's security services in the first 9 months of this year exceeded 900 million rubles.

The employees of the information security services monitor the protection of enterprises from malicious software and hacker attacks, primarily of automated process control systems. Particular attention is paid to the implementation of the requirements of Federal law No. 187 ‘On security of critical information infrastructure of the Russian Federation’, concerning the protection of the automatic process control system. It should be noted that TAIF Group had begun to be engaged in the provision of information security long before the adoption of the special law at the state level.

In concluding the meeting, Rinat Galimbekov stressed the need for the security services to maintain momentum: continuing to keep abreast of all processes occurring in TAIF Group to always have the ability to respond quickly to any security threats and economic interests of the group.