Bilyaletdinov, Sychev, Pimenov and Khlestov: Russian football stars give a master class to children

'Our guys' rally is gaining momentum in Tatarstan, hundreds of children have become participants in unique trainings

Photo: Albert Muklokov

The project 'Our Guys' has been launched in the republic, designed to support the Russian national football team and attract children to sports. During this week, the ex-footballers of the national team are visiting several cities of Tatarstan and giving lessons to young athletes. The organisers of the new project is the Russian Football Union, the regional partner — TAIF. The participants of the rally have already visited Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny and Nizhnekamsk. Read the detailed report from the capital of petrochemicals in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

Five days — six cities



Nizhnekamsk has become the third city in Tatarstan visited by the stars of Russian football. At the main sports arena — Neftekhimik Stadium — Diniyar Bilyaletdinov, Ruslan Pimenov, Dmitry Sychev and Dmitry Khlestov were waiting for the pupils of the Neftekhimik Sports School.

The children took their seats in the stands long before the start of the event and vied with each other about what they expected from the upcoming master class. In total, about 300 children came to the lesson.

“I want to learn how to pass the ball correctly, score goals, make feints and practice technique," said Rail Minnigaliev.



“I will ask Sychev how he got into the Russian national team, as well as how to become a successful football player," said Vazin Davletshin.

“Seeing and communicating with the legends of Russian football is a great success," said Yan Parfenov.

The RFU, Gazpromneft filling station chain and Volkswagen provided the unique opportunity to meet with ex-players of the Russian national team. TAIF acted as the regional partner of Football Lesson, within the framework of the RFU project “Football At School”.

By the way, in the Republic of Tatarstan, as well as in seven other regions of Russia, from September 1, 2021, a football lesson has been introduced in general education institutions. The promo tour was timed to coincide with the upcoming matches of the team in the qualifying cycle for the 2022 World Cup.

“We didn't have such conditions for sports in our childhood”

There was a warm-up before the lesson, then team games. The guys listened attentively to the instructions of the Russian athletes.

Ex-players of the Russian national team were surprised by the high level of training of Nizhnekamsk athletes

“First of all, we give a message to the guys so that they use our example to train with maximum efficiency, master their skills. The visit of the ex-national team players should be a great incentive for them. We didn't have such conditions for sports in our childhood, but we always wanted to win and achieve something in life, to remain in history. The guys also have every chance, if they use their head. The mission of adults is also important," Dmitry Sychev noted.



The ex-players of the Russian national team were surprised by the high level of training of Nizhnekamsk athletes.

“The feeling of training is very positive. The main thing is that the guys are interested, everyone's eyes light up. It's not all going well, but you give a few tips, and they begin to grasp everything. It remains only to work, love football and use gadgets less," Dmitry Sychev is sure.

Before Nizhnekamsk, the athletes visited Kazan, Naberezhnye Chelny, they also plan to hold training sessions in Bugulma, Almetyevsk, Chistopol and return to Kazan again, where on Sunday, October 3, the Our Guys rally was given the start.

“Trainings are actively going. The guys are good, very active. My children also play football, I see that the technique of local boys is at the same level. It is necessary to involve the younger generation in sports. We want to bring joy to children with our visit, we also get great pleasure from communicating with them," said Diniyar Bilyaletdinov.



“After such lessons, the guys will start taking sports more seriously”

In Kazan, completing the rally, the ex-players of the Russian national football team will spend 2 days. On October 6, an inclusive match is held with the participation of athletes with intellectual disabilities. On October 7, TAIF. Football Lesson will be held at the Central Stadium for children from Kazan educational schools.

“We would really like these trainings to be forever etched into the memory of the boys. When I was a child, I could only dream of such master classes. We lacked communication with successful people. I think that after such lessons, the guys will start to take sports more seriously," says ex-Russian national team player Ruslan Pimenov.



In just 5 days, more than 1,500 children of different ages will take part in football lessons.