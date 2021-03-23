Large-scale repairs and fight against pandemic: SOV-NKNK's results of 2020

Photo: SOV-NKNK JSC

The Water Purification Station— Nizhnekamskneftekhim JSC (SOV-NKNK) summed up the results of 2020. Despite the difficult conditions during the pandemic, the SOV increased the production of drinking water by 3,5 million cubic metres and fully implemented the programme of routine repairs and reconstruction of fixed assets. Over the reporting period, 40 units of large-diameter shutoff valves Du400 and Du800 were replaced, 180 tonnes of new activated carbon were loaded into four sorption filters, pipelines were repaired, and much more.

Forty-one years without own water purification station

Nizhnekamsk is the third largest city in Tatarstan, the largest petrochemical centre in Russia, where more than 240,000 people live. It's hard to believe, but 13 years ago the city did not have its own drinking water treatment station.

The water was supplied to Nizhnekamsk from Naberezhnye Chelny via 40 km of steel pipelines. There were not enough volumes, so it was necessary to add up to 30% of clarified filtered water treated with high doses of chlorine solution to exclude infection of the population with infectious diseases.

The long-awaited opening of the modern water purification station took place in November 2007. “All together” were building it: industrial enterprises, the city, republican and federal budgets contributed to the financing of the construction. Investments in the construction of the SOV amounted to 1,5 billion rubles, half of which was allocated by the chemical giant Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

Our water purification station is unique in its kind," says the director of SOV-NKNK JSC, Alexander Gnedenkov

“Our water purification station is unique in its kind. After reagent treatment of water with highly effective coagulant and flocculant, settling in thin-layer modules of horizontal settling tanks, primary filtration through quartz sand of Mount Khrustalnaya, the treated water passes the final stage of purification-filtration through activated carbon," says Alexander Gnedenkov, the director of SOV-NKNK JSC.



Replacing carbon in 4 filters, 45 tonnes each

An effective, but expensive stage of water purification, provided at the SOV-NKNK — sorption carbon filters. They increase the depth of water purification by absorbing at the molecular level the dissolved anthropogenic inorganic and organic pollutants that cannot be captured by mechanical sand filters.

The sorption activity of coal is not infinite, it needs to be replaced every 3-5 years to ensure that the quality of drinking water remains at a high level, in accordance with sanitary standards and regulations.

With the help of specialists of the Research and Development Centre of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, a technology audit of the SOV was conducted, within the framework of which the activity of the filter loading of each filter was studied.

Based on the audit report, in 2020, four filters with the lowest sorption activity were loaded with new activated carbon (45 tonnes each).

To avoid secondary contamination of clean filtered water with iron oxides, after unloading the processed coal from the filter pool, the drainage and distribution system was repaired, with the installation of polyethylene inserts in the steel water draw-off nozzles and the replacement of steel supporting structures with concrete supports, since the metal elements of the filters are susceptible to severe corrosion.

In 2021, it is planned to carry out a similar repair of four more filters, with the replacement of coal in each.

The quality of drinking water is monitored around the clock by its own accredited chemical laboratory of the SOV, which also has a license to conduct microbiological water testing. The laboratory is equipped with modern equipment and has competent staff.

Quality of drinking water is monitored around the clock by its own accredited chemical laboratory of the SOV, which also has a license to conduct microbiological water testing

Specialists monitor all stages of water purification. The test is carried out by 78 indicators — from colour and turbidity to chemical, organoleptic and microbiological. The quality of drinking water meets the sanitary standards, and no deviations or violations of the quality of water treatment were detected in 2020.



40 new valves of large diameters installed

The unique water purification technology used at the plant is developing every year. Innovations are built into the process gradually, allowing the station to ensure the quality of its products.

With the assistance of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, the Programme for the reconstruction of sand and carbon filters was developed and is being implemented. It provides for the replacement of cast-iron gate valves Du400 and Du800 on all sand and carbon filters of the SOV by technically advanced and ergonomic gates.

The valves have run out of life three times and do not provide tightness, as a result, the water consumption for flushing filters and the operating time of the pumping equipment increase. To maintain the quality of water treatment at all stages of production, to prevent the passage of washing water into filtered water, 40 new gates on rapid and carbon filters were installed during 2020. The cost of the work amounted to 29 million rubles.

In 2021, it is planned to continue work on the replacement of shutoff valves on filters, in accordance with the approved schedule, 32 valves with a diameter of Du400 — Du800 will be replaced for a total of 26 million rubles.

During 2020, 40 new valves were installed on rapid and carbon filters. The cost of the work amounted to 29 million rubles

Energy saving — the way to success



At the water purification station, the Energy Saving and Efficiency Improvement Programme is being implemented, the main activities of which are aimed at reducing energy consumption in the preparation of drinking water and at reducing water losses when released to the network.

As a result of the implementation of energy saving measures, the company saved 2,200,000 kW of electric energy in 2020 in the amount of 7,612,000 rubles.

The implementation of measures for major repairs and replacement of water pipelines reduced water losses during the supply to the network to 454,323 cubic metres, or up to 2% with the approved indicators of 4,44%.

The organisation has the right to spend the saved funds on further development of production and the introduction of advanced technologies.

In 2020, 8 million rubles were spent on energy efficiency measures, including 1 million rubles for the installation of frequency converters on pump engines and 7 million rubles for the replacement of 200 metres of the Du800 pipeline for drinking water supply to Nizhnekamsk.

Major repairs and replacement of water pipes contribute not only to reducing water losses during transportation to the consumer, but also to maintaining the quality of the supplied water, by eliminating the ingress of contamination during leaks and accidents.

Implementation of measures for major repairs and replacement of water pipelines reduced water losses during the supply to the network to 454,323 cubic metres, or up to 2% with the approved indicators of 4,44%

Coronavirus — the number one enemy



Speaking about the results of 2020, it is impossible not to mention the struggle of the station's employees with coronavirus infection. During the pandemic, maximum security measures were taken here. The entire personnel of SOV-NKNK were provided with personal protective equipment in a timely manner, hand sanitisers were installed in the premises, and bactericidal lamps were purchased.

The company has developed a programme of sanitary treatment of the territory, industrial, household premises and technological equipment. During the warm period, the territory was disinfected with decontaminating reagents. Operational personnel constantly disinfect the equipment and production areas. All employees were tested for the presence of coronavirus antibodies.

During the pandemic, maximum security measures were taken here

The main task of SOV-NKNK JSC is the uninterrupted supply of high-quality drinking water to residents of the city of Nizhnekamsk and the Nizhnekamsk Industrial District. To fulfill this task, SOV-NKNK JSC will continue its systematic work to improve the reliability of the water supply system, modernise and reconstruct water treatment facilities, and ensure trouble-free operation of water treatment and pumping equipment.



The support of TAIF and Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC in carrying out the large-scale reconstruction of the water treatment plant will continue to maintain the quality of drinking water treatment at the highest level, which is regulated by the requirements of Federal Law No. 52 as of 30 March 1999 'On Sanitary and Epidemiological Welfare of the Population'