Tatarstan industrial production 4.3% down in April

Photo: Динар Фатыхов

Industrial production in Tatarstan reduced by 4.3% in April 2024 compared to March. At the same time, compared to the same month last year, it increased by 3.7%, says the Tatarstan Statistics Service.

There is growth in such sectors as production of medicines and materials used for medical purposes and veterinary (+45.1%), computers, electronic and optical products (+39.3%), electrical equipment (+32.2%) and others in April 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

At the same time, some sectors showed a fall in production. These are the textiles (-19.8%), production of cars, trailers and semi-trailers (-19.7%), furniture (-11.5%). In January-April 2024, compared to the same period last year, growth in the processing industry was 4.3%, the rise in power engineering totalled 7.4%, increase in the sectors related to water supply, waste disposal and pollution elimination amounted to 5.1%. Mineral production showed some decrease by 3.0%.

A noticeable rise was in the production of medicals and materials (+72.1%). The production of computers, electronic and optical goods (+29.2%), electrical equipment (+25.4%) and wood processing (+23.4%) went up.

There was registered some reduction in printing (-28.1%) and clothes production (-14.6%).

It should be reminded that industrial production in Tatarstan in April 2023 dropped by 4.8% compared to March.