Green space maintenance in Kazan Kremlin to cost 20.4m rubles

Photo: Максим Платонов

As Realnoe Vremya found out that the maintenance of green plantation in the Kazan Kremlin and on adjacent territories will cost 20,38 million rubles. The terms of reference for a would-be contractor includes a list of 56 types of works that must be done until 31 October 2024.

The contractor will have to mow the lawn on an area of 65,000 square metres nine times in a season and remove cut grass, prepare the soil for planting and plant flowers. The area of flower beds alone is 1,200 square metres.

Flowers are supposed to be planted in other places as well. Also, the contractor will have to cultivate flower beds, tree and bush pits, cut off dry branches of trees and bushes.

There is going to be created a list of works to prepare for winter by the end of the season: removal of seasonal plants and dry leaves, cut and cover of 1,400 bushes of roses and a number of other works. Several bushes and trees are to be replaced too.