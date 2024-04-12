Personal vehicles an bicycles to be banned on Bauman Street in Kazan

Photo: Максим Платонов

The use of personal verticales and bicycles to be banned on Bauman Street in Kazan. A dedicated document was published by a commission for corruption prevention in Tatarstan.

The ban will also apply to Avangardnaya, Akademik Arbuzov, Baki Urmanche, Bolshaya Krylovka, Vishnevsky, Komissar Gabishev, Dubravnaya, Dostoyevskogo, Krasnokokshayskaya, Kirovskaya Damba, Kremlyovskaya Damba, Kul Gail, Lenskaya, Magistral Stoletiya TASSR, Mamadyshsky Trakt, Salimzhanova, Most Millenium, Nesmelov, Nazarbayev, Orenburgsky Trakt, Pushkin, Pobeda, Zorge, Sibirsky Trakt, Tatarstan, Tekhnicheskaya, Universiada, Fermskoye Shosse, Fuchik, Yamashev, Vtoraya Azinskaya.

It is prohibited to ride on the territory of:

Kazan Kremlin;

Uram Park;

Park House shopping mall;

Kazan Family Centre;

Parking under Millennium Bridge and Uram Park;

Parking of Gorkinsko-Ometyevsky Forest;

Uneven side of Dzerzhinsky Street from Chernyshevsky to Lobachevsky streets;

Adjacent to the Cathedral of Virgin Mary Icon (5b, Bolshaya Krasnaya);

Industrial zone on Mil Street;

Industrial zone on Rodina Street.

It is banned to use vehicles on pedestrian streets:



Bauman Street;

Petersburgskaya Street.

It should be reminded that the new e-scooter and bicycle rent season started in Kazan on 5 April. The number of parking areas for personal vehicles increased to 2,000, while their total capacity is 20,000.