Wholesale trade reaches 3.3 trillion rubles in Tatarstan

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Wholesale trade turnover from January to November 2023 in Tatarstan reached 3.3 trillion rubles. Compared to the same period last year, it rose by 19.8%.

Tatarstan ranks first in the Volga Federal District in terms of wholesale trade turnover. The top 3 includes Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (2.5 trillion rubles) and Samara Oblast (1.56 trillion rubles).

The lowest wholesale trade turnover in January-November 2023 among 14 Volga regions was registered in Mordovia. It totalled 139 billion rubles growing by 18% compared to the same period last year.

From a perspective of the growth rate of wholesale trade turnover in the Volga Federal District, Tatarstan finished third after 11 months. The republic was outperformed by Bashkortostan (+23.2%) and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (+22%).

The smallest growth of wholesale trade turnover in January-November 2023 was registered in Perm Krai — by 7%. It amounted to 941.3 billion rubles.

A fall in wholesale trade turnover was registered in one of the 14 Volga regions. The indicator decreased y 20.9% — it is Orenburg Oblast. The indicator was 459.3 billion rubles in this region after 11 months, reads the Russian Statistics Service.

Wholesale trade turnover in Tatarstan in January-November 2023 was 1.257 trillion rubles. Compared to the same period last year, it increased by 10.7%.