Wholesale trade reaches 3.3 trillion rubles in Tatarstan
Wholesale trade turnover from January to November 2023 in Tatarstan reached 3.3 trillion rubles. Compared to the same period last year, it rose by 19.8%.
Tatarstan ranks first in the Volga Federal District in terms of wholesale trade turnover. The top 3 includes Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (2.5 trillion rubles) and Samara Oblast (1.56 trillion rubles).
The lowest wholesale trade turnover in January-November 2023 among 14 Volga regions was registered in Mordovia. It totalled 139 billion rubles growing by 18% compared to the same period last year.
From a perspective of the growth rate of wholesale trade turnover in the Volga Federal District, Tatarstan finished third after 11 months. The republic was outperformed by Bashkortostan (+23.2%) and Nizhny Novgorod Oblast (+22%).
The smallest growth of wholesale trade turnover in January-November 2023 was registered in Perm Krai — by 7%. It amounted to 941.3 billion rubles.
A fall in wholesale trade turnover was registered in one of the 14 Volga regions. The indicator decreased y 20.9% — it is Orenburg Oblast. The indicator was 459.3 billion rubles in this region after 11 months, reads the Russian Statistics Service.
