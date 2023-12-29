‘We are pleasantly shocked’: how Nizhnekamsk plunges into New Year’s tale

Photo: provided by press service of TAIF-NK JSC for realnoevremya.ru

About 3 thousand children of employees of TAIF-NK JSC became participants of the New Year's miracle. A fabulous performance with elements of a laser show took place on the stage of the House of Folk Art. A bright performance of actors, the meeting with the main winter wizard, Ded Moroz and his granddaughter, Snegurochka, gave the children unforgettable emotions and a festive mood. Another gift for young Nizhnekamsk residents was the opening of the city New Year tree in the N.V. Lemaev Park, where the results of the corporate drawing competition were summed up. Read the details in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

The holiday is coming

Miracles come true — now the little spectators of the theatrical performance, which took place within the walls of the House of Folk Art, know about it for sure. The fabulous atmosphere of the holiday reigned already in the lobby of the building. The audience of the New Year's show was greeted at the entrance by fervent animators. There were also several photo zones where one could take a colorful photo for memory.

Audience of the New Year's show was greeted at the entrance by fervent animators. There are also several photo zones located here. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

The main action of the holiday unfolded in the auditorium. The heroes of the theatrical performance, brother and sister Artyom and Nastya, went on an extraordinary journey into the past. Together with the audience, they found themselves in their grandfather's beloved old attic, where many secrets and magic are kept. It is here that New Year Tree toys come to life on New Year's Eve, and lanterns whirl in a dance.



“Every box in the attic is a real New Year's miracle," said the grandfather. “There are a lot of things in them: retro cultural films, an old collection of New Year lanterns that come to life in the dark, and glowing New Year toys.

The little viewers had the opportunity to see this for themselves — a neon light performance began in front of the astonished children. The colourful show did not leave anyone indifferent. The children watched the unusual combination of bright lights, a laser and LEDs, literally with their mouths slightly open and their eyes wide in surprise.

Children watched the unusual combination of bright lights, laser and LEDs, literally with their mouths slightly open. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

And the children also helped Artyom and Nastya cope with the terrible Koshchei Zlodeevich and Babusenka Yagusenka, who tried to cancel the New Year. Ded Moroz and Snegurochka, who appeared on the stage, forgave the villains and wished everyone a merry holiday and fulfillment of all desires.



“It was just super!”

After the performance, the children and their parents, without hiding their emotions, shared their impressions of the show they saw.

After the performance, the children and their parents, without hiding their emotions, shared their impressions of the show they saw. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“We are pleasantly shocked. We liked everything. It's just great. These are colourful animations and artists with a wonderful repertoire. Such a laser show was staged that the whole audience was delighted. My daughter just screamed with pleasure. Thank you very much for such a holiday. Happy New Year to everyone," says Peter Mukhin, an employee of the company.



“It was just super! Very cool!” eight-year-old Daria supported her father.

“A great performance. Great artists. We have been attending such events for many years and always leave under great impression. The audience just screamed with joy. The children clapped and laughed. I wish you all happiness and kindness," Gulnur Kurbangalieva said with a smile.

Nizhnekamsk residents also left their impressions on social networks. Here's what Veronika Voyevodina wrote in one of the city's popular public sites:

“Today my son and I went to the New Year's performance, our dad brought an invitation from work. As much as I was amazed by the organisation of the event, and what an amazing performance it was, it wasn't even a play, but a musical. Wonderful acting, bright costumes, and an exciting script. In one breath, I, a forty-year-old woman, watched the performance. I really liked the charismatic Koschei, the funny Snowman and the dance accompaniment. Thank you very much for the New Year's tale for the children of the employees, for the emotions and great mood.

This post collected over twenty comments with thanks.

“It was a real miracle, a wonderful performance, children and adults are delighted! I would love to watch it live again, I'm glad. Everything is at the highest level! Thank you very much for the emotions," wrote Luiza Sulemanova.

“I completely agree with you, the children are delighted," Rezeda agreed.

Talented and creative

No less striking and memorable was the opening of the Christmas tree town on Lemaev Square. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

No less vivid and memorable was the opening of the New Year tree town on Lemaev Square. For many years, the central square of Nizhnekamsk has been immersed in a fabulous atmosphere. The square is decorated with a 16-metre snow-white light-dynamic spruce, a huge New Year tree ball, light figures of bears and reindeer.



The solemn opening of the Christmas tree was attended by the mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Ramil Mullin. Addressing the guests of the holiday, he stressed that the year 2023 was not easy, but creative. All the planned plans in the city and the district have been implemented.

Solemn opening of the New Year tree was attended by the mayor of Nizhnekamsk, Ramil Mullin. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“First of all, I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year. To say words of gratitude for our joint work. It has been a creative year. I would like to note the well-coordinated work of our industrial enterprises. Thanks to the investment projects that have been implemented and are being implemented today, we are making our city even better. I would like to wish that we continue to create and succeed," said the head of Nizhnekamsk.



The winners of the annual corporate drawing contest of TAIF JSC were awarded on the stage here.

Winners of the annual corporate drawing contest of TAIF JSC were awarded on the stage here. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“Dear Nizhnekamsk residents, dear children! On behalf of the company, I would like to wish you all a Happy New Year! I would like to wish everyone good health, family well-being, home comfort and warmth! As for summing up the results of the competition, we are very glad that the children of our employees are very talented and creative. They approached the creative task with all their soul and responsibility!” Vladimir Gatunok, Assistant Director General for General Issues of the refinery, addressed the participants of the competition.



In the nomination “Drawing” in the age category from 8 to 12 years of the competition “Territory of technological development”, the first place was awarded to Adelina Mukhametzyanova. Kirill Ivanov, Roman Goryachev, and Samira Shaydullina received the Audience Award.

In the nomination “Drawing” in the age category from 8 to 12 years, the first place was awarded to Adelina Mukhametzyanova. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

“My dad invited me to take part in the competition, I decided to draw a drawing and won the first place. I used to go to art school, so I can draw. My father told me what the production looks like. I'm glad that everything worked out for me," said Adelina Mukhametzyanova.



In the nomination “Drawing” in the age category from 13 to 16 years of the competition “Territory of technological development”, Adelina Alexandrova won the second place, Ulyana Korchik won the third place in the nomination “Drawing” in the age category from 13 to 16 years. Emilia Khammedvalieva received the Audience Award.

The presenters thanked the children for their participation and striving for victory and then announced the names of the winners of another creative corporate competition, this time the oil refining company itself. Both children and employees of the joint-stock company sent their works.

Thus, the winners of the children's drawing contest were Ksenia Pavlova, Timurkhan Khakimov, Karim Galiev. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

For example, the winners of the children's drawing contest were Ksenia Pavlova, Timurkhan Khakimov, Karim Galiev. Ayzilya Sakhabieva, Dmitry Kleshnin, and Elmira Alexandrova became the best employees in the nomination “I am proud of my native enterprise”.



“I loved to draw at school, at university, but I didn't go to art school. I painted for the soul. When I saw a newsletter on my work email saying that a competition was being held, I also decided to participate. With my victory, I proved that economists are very creative people. They can not only work with numbers, but also win creative contests," admitted Ayzilya Sakhabieva.

Best among the employees were Aizilya Sakhabieva, Dmitry Kleshnin, and Elmira Alexandrova. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

The smallest participant of the competition, one-year-old Timur Salakhutdinov, was also celebrated this evening.



“I really hope that you will continue to actively participate in the life of our company. On the eve of the New Year, let me once again wish you to have fun in 2023, celebrate the coming 2024 and have a great holiday weekend with your family and friends. Happy New Year!” Vladimir Gatunok congratulated the winners.

After the opening of the Ne wYear tree town, the audience did not go home for a long time — they led a round dance, participated in games and contests. provided to realnoevremya.ru by the press service of TAIF-NK JSC

After the opening of the New Year tree town, the audience did not go home for a long time — they danced khorovod, participated in games and contests.

