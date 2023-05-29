Kazan to spend 55 million rubles on 1.5 million flowers, half of the plan

Kazan will finance flower planting by allocating 55 million rubles for this. The main planting will start in early June, said head of the city’s Committee for Urban Improvement Igor Salyakhutdinov:

“3 million flower sprouts will be planted in Kazan this year, about 1.5 million of them are funded by the municipal budget. Another 1.5 million will be planted by enterprises and organisations of our city,” he said.

Igor Salyakhutdinov specified that the budget of the Tatarstan capital factored in 55 million rubles for flower decoration. Another 108 million rubles were given additionally to green urban sites.

“Flowers will be planted in 60 streets on an area of more than 19,000 square metres with public money. Pushkin, Lobachevsky, Yershov, Orenburgsky Trakt, Prospekt Universiade, Sibgat Khakim and other streets will traditionally be adorned with flower beds,” said the head of the city’s Committee for Urban Improvement.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/Maxim Platonov (archive)

Svoboda Square will be planted with roses. They will also appear on Kasatkin Street for the first time.

Over 2,000 flowerpots will adorn streets along arteries of Kazan. Over 32,000 petunia sprouts will be used for this. Also, some 20 compositions consisting of 50 flower figures will be installed in Kazan.

The sprouts were transferred to the greenhouse in April, they are sent for planting from there. Some flowers were planted in Kazan before Victory Day.