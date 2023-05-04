65 countries and 30 Russian regions confirm their participation in KazanForum

Representatives of 65 countries and 30 Russian regions have confirmed their participation in Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2023 international economic forum nowadays. Tatarstan Rais Rustam Minnikhanov claimed this during a protocol part of a meeting of the event’s organising committee.

According to him, foreign ministries and diplomats are going to come to Kazan.

“This highlights the high status of the forum as a site for economic cooperation between Russia and Islamic countries,” said the rais of the republic.

Photo: realnoevremya.ru/ Maxim Platonov (archive)

Rustam Minnikhanov reminded the audience that over 150 business sessions were expected to take place during KazanForum. More than 750 speakers are going to participate in them.

It should be reminded that in 2023 the forum reached the federal level according Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order. Earlier, it was hold KazanSummit. The 14th Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum 2023 international economic forum will be held in the Tatarstan capital on 18-19 May. KazanExpo International Exhibition Centre will host the event.