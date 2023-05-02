Personal income taxes fall by 3.8 billion in Tatarstan

Difficulties of the transition to one tax payment affected the replenishment of Tatarstan’s budget. Rais of the republic Rustam Minnikhanov claimed this when opening a republican meeting of financial, treasury and tax agencies of the region in the House of Government.

Rustam Minnikhanov said that income tax reduced by 3.8 billion rubles in 38 municipalities of Tatarstan in the first quarter of 2023. “We expected this to simplify and improve the work, but this isn’t happening yet,” he noted.

According to him, tax services cannot control how income tax is paid because “they don’t see how taxpayers pay,” they aren’t seen on Tatarstan’s budget accounts.

“Even if a payer makes a payment in advance, it doesn’t anyway reach the budget (but accumulates on the federal account),” Rustam Minnikhanov explained and added that the federal authorities promised to fix the income tax record system.

Personal income tax fell because of the cancellation of the consolidated group of taxpayers

Tatarstan’s budget incomes in the first quarter totalled 115.7 billion rubles. 98.5 billion rubles of this sum are taxes and non-taxes.

Some payments were made in income tax, 46,2 billion rubles, and then in personal income tax, 20 billion rubles. Net income tax payments rose — to 2.2 billion rubles. Land tax amounts to 1.3 billion rubles.

“The situation with incomes is very tense, the numbers are good enough, but there are last year’s outstanding payments, this is why it is early to calm down,” explained Rustam Minnikhanov.

According to him due to changes in federal legislation in taxation in the oil sector, income taxes decreased. He didn’t name the accurate sum. Also, all in oil prices and in the dollar rate in the first quarter of 2023 had a negative impact.

The rais of the republic tasked the Tatarstan Finance Ministry to sort out the consequences of the cancellation of the tax regime of the consolidated group of taxpayers. Costs of the regional budget amounted to 78.9 billion rubles during that period, specified Tatarstan Finance Minister Raid Gayzatullin. So the republican budget’s expenditures reached 63.9 billion rubles, that of local budgets did 30.2 billion rubles.