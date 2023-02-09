Plus a million tonnes: Tatarstan raises oil production to pre-Covid-19 level

35,7 million tonnes of oil were produced in Tatarstan, according to the results of last year. More than 22 million tonnes of crude oil have been processed, it was reported during an expanded meeting of the Volga-Kama Interregional Department of Rosprirodnadzor.



“Tatarstan is an industrially developed region, where thousands of enterprises successfully operate. The republic has traditionally strong positions in the oil industry, petrochemistry, oil refining, and mechanical engineering," Rustam Minnikhanov said.

According to the Tatarstan leader, the republic faces the task of ensuring a balance between industrial development and maintaining a comfortable living environment.

Photo: tatarstan.ru

He also added that projects to create a network of electric charging infrastructure are being implemented in the republic today. With the support of the Ministry of Energy of Russia, the number of charging stations in Tatarstan increased 3 times last year and reached 158 units.



Let us remind that in 2021, 34,5 million tonnes of oil were produced in Tatarstan. Thus, the growth for the year amounted to 1,2 million tonnes of oil. In 2020, 32,7 million were extracted, in 2019 — 36,6 million.

As of the end of 2021, the price of Urals grade oil per barrel was $91,80. A year later, the cost of a barrel of oil significantly decreased. It was estimated at $52,30.

It should be noted that in October 2022, Tatarstan forecasted oil production at the fields of the region in the amount of 34,9 million tonnes.