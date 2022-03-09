Defence Ministry: Russia’s special operation foils Ukraine’s large-scale attack on LPR and DPR in March

The Russian Defence Ministry has reported that the Russian Armed Forces have found classified documents of Ukraine’s National Guard command confirming the preparation of a large-scale attack on the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in March 2022.

TASS has published this order citing the Russian Ministry of Defence.

“The document establishes an organisational structure of the battalion and tactical group of the 4th tactical brigade of the National Guard, organisation of its overall support and reattachment of the 80th air assault brigade of Ukraine. I will stress that this union of air assault troops of Ukraine has been drilled by American and British instructors according to NATO training programmes in Lviv since 2016,” the Russian Ministry of Defence said. All events of unit cohesion of nationalists were due to end before 28 February.

In the end, the Ministry of Defence stated that Russia’s special operation, which began on 24 February, foiled Ukraine’s large-scale attack on the DPR and LPR.

We should remind you that head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin claimed on Sunday Ukraine was preparing for an attack:

“According to our intelligence and Ukrainian captives’ testimony, the attack was to start on 8 March 2022. The facts indicate that a simultaneous invasion of both the territory of the Republics of Donbas and the Russian Federation, to Crimea, was plotted.

