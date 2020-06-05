Reliable protection: Nizhnekamskneftekhim hands over new cars to fire brigade

Nizhnekamskneftekhim, headed by Director General Ayrat Safin, handed over the keys to the new fire trucks to the First Detachment of the Federal Fire Service. The equipment — with wireless, a 9-metre lighting mast and a thermal imager that searches for victims without going into the smoke zone — will strengthen the fire safety of production facilities. At the ceremony of the solemn transfer of cars, it also became known that the legendary chief of the First Detachment, Aleksey Shapovalov, left his post, handing over the post to equally experienced leader Kamil Shigapov.

Fire protection rear

It is difficult to overestimate the importance of the First fire protection detachment for Nizhnekamskneftekhim. It was created more than 50 years ago to provide reliable fire protection for the then-new petrochemical complex of Tatarstan.

Today, the First detachment consists of 14 units equipped with modern equipment. Nizhnekamskneftekhim regularly helps to replace old fire trucks, whose service life sometimes reaches 40 years. Six months ago, the company handed over to the First detachment one of the highest (50 m) fire motor ladders in Tatarstan. It is designed for rescue operations on residential high-rise buildings, technological columns and installations. The fire motor ladder has an elevator that can withstand a load of 300 kg.

Thanks to the financial support of Nizhnekamskneftekhim, the First detachment received two new fire trucks. Ayrat Safin, the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC, Irek Aglyamov, the first deputy director general — chief engineer, and Rafail Motygullin, the head of the department of contract divisions of the Federal Fire Service for the Republic of Tatarstan, attended the ceremony.

The First detachment gives confidence to our work, protects our rear. But this does not mean that we can do nothing. The main task of the detachment is the prevention of fires. The first detachment should always be in combat readiness, have good skills. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has the opportunity to make a modest contribution," said Ayrat Safin.



Modern car of communication and lighting

Before the start of the ceremony, the company's management and the fire department laid flowers at the monument to the fallen firefighters and inspected the new sports ground with outdoor simulators. After that, the team members were presented with new special equipment.

The modern communication and lighting vehicle ASO-12 entered service with the firefighters

The modern communication and lighting vehicle ASO-12 entered service with the firefighters. Its feature is a trailer with a nine-metre lighting mast, whose rotation radius is 360 degrees, and the lighting area is 33,000 square metres. The vehicle is equipped with a thermal imager to search for victims without entering the smoke zone and has a lighter and more convenient headquarters table.



Another vehicle is the AC-5 fire-fighting tanker. It is necessary for delivery to the place of fire or rescue operations of the squadron's employees, fire extinguishers and fire-technical weapons. Pump capacity — 60 l/s, water tank capacity — 5,000 liters, foam compound tank — 300 litres.

Ayrat Safin handed the keys to the new special equipment to the firefighters.

“Your squad, created more than half a century ago, has a glorious history and is the pride of the fire department not only of our city but also of the republic. Please accept our sincere gratitude for the long-term fruitful cooperation of our teams. You are entrusted with vital tasks to prevent and extinguish fires, rescue people in trouble, material and natural values. Your work requires courage, endurance, a high level of training and, of course, appropriate technical equipment," Ayrat Safin addressed the staff.



Then the head of the department of contractual divisions of the Federal State Fire Service of the Republic of Tatarstan, Rafael Motygullin, took the floor. He stressed that the leadership of Nizhnekamskneftekhim continues to equip fire stations, despite the difficulties caused by the coronavirus.

“It is very pleasant that we have the opportunity to update equipment and strengthen the material and technical base of the fire service even in times of crisis. I express my gratitude to Nizhnekamskneftekhim on behalf of the head of the main department of the EMERCOM of the Russian Federation for Tatarstan, Rafis Khabibullin," said Motygullin.

“You leave this post with your head held high”

During his speech, Rafael Motygullin announced the unexpected news — Kamil Shigapov was appointed as the head of the First Detachment. Aleksey Shapovalov, who has been at the helm for about 30 years, is taking a well-deserved rest but will remain his adviser.

“Aleksey Alekseyevich has passed the half-century journey from cadet to сolonel of internal service, from the commander of the guard to the commander of the squad. He created a great material and technical base, and professionally engaged in preventive work. The city and industry were developing, reliable protection was needed, and talented managers were needed. Today, Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the largest plant in Europe, and of course, it requires a lot of work to ensure fire protection. Many thanks to Aleksey Alekseyevich for his professionalism. We can talk about it for a long time and write books," said the head of the department of contractual divisions of the Federal State Fire Service in the Republic of Tatarstan, Rafael Motygullin.

Director General of Nizhnekamskneftekhim Ayrat Safin also said the words of gratitude to Aleksey Shapovalov. He thanked the former chief of the First Detachment for perseverance and impeccable service.

“Thank you for the work, for the success, for the material base, for the training of personnel. Today is a sad day a little, but you are leaving this post with your head held high. I wish you good health and good spirits. To help with advice to the new boss, young team, so that all your knowledge helps in professional growth," said the director general of Nizhnekamskneftekhim.



“We can only win”

Aleksey Shapovalov admitted that his health does not allow him to continue working in the same mode.

“It is very bitter and hard to leave. I created everything with my own hands, with our team. I always tried to make sure that we were the best in Russia. We are supported by our managers, so we can only win. Kamil Flyurovich and I will be together and continue to cooperate. He knows this work," Shapovalov emphasised.

Kamil Shigapov, who was appointed the head of the First fire brigade, has been working as a chief specialist of the industrial safety service of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC since 2017. Before that, since 1988, he worked in the fire department PCh-44, in 1994 — headed PCh-33, since 2004 — he has worked as the head of the department of supervision of the Nizhnekamsk Municipal District.



“Today's tasks are huge. We will continue to develop the system. We will try to work with the combat readiness of personnel. Nihhnekamskneftekhim is not a new production for me. I have worked as the chief of the fire department No. 33 for 10 years. I worked for three years at Nihhnekamskneftekhim in the department of fire safety. I know this work both inside and out," said the new chief of the detachment, Kamil Shigapov.

For many years of impeccable service, Aleksey Shapovalov was awarded a Certificate of Honour and letters of thanks.

After the official part of the event, the company's management visited the sports hall of the fire department, watched the demonstration performance of athletes and got acquainted with the work of the central fire communication console.

