Wide range and high quality: Nizhnekamskneftekhim awarded a diploma at Interplastika Exhibition

Nizhnekamskneftekhim has taken part in one of the most notable events in the polymer industry — the international specialized exhibition of plastics and rubbers Interplastika 2020, traditionally organized by Messe Dusseldorf Moscow, for the 14th time. The global level of the event is indicated by the composition of participants: more than 700 players came from 30 countries, and a business programme is offered that reflects all current trends in the industry. The petrochemists presented all components of the polymer business in Moscow: from idea to solution, from raw materials and equipment to final products. Read more in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

All polymer business on one site

The international specialized exhibition Interplastika 2020, which brought together the world's leading manufacturers of plastic and rubber on the territory of Expocentre Fairgrounds, opened on January 28. During four days, visitors can get acquainted with a wide range of innovative products, offers, and services, learn about new trends and opportunities in the industry of plastics, rubbers, packaging and packaging technologies.

The key issues of the industry are being discussed in the most profound and detailed way on the platforms. These are, in particular, the promising areas of application of plastics, the latest solutions for the production of plastic products, innovative special brands of polymers.



According to the event organizers, the segment of polymer production and processing in Russia has undergone significant changes over the past decade. The brand range of polymer raw materials is expanding, modern technologies are being mastered, and the quality of the product is growing, which is becoming more and more competitive in foreign markets every year.

The booth of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC becomes the epicentre of business negotiations

Special interest among the visitors of the exhibition was aroused by the venue 8, where Nizhnekamskneftekhim demonstrated its products and new developments in the field of expanding its brand range. The company's booth became a place for meetings and business negotiations with partners. The questions were answered by the executives and managers of the commercial director's services, the specialists of technical services and of the scientific and technological centre.

“Surplus production of plastics in Russia has led to that the era of processors has come, and it's time to develop processing now. Those processors who want to have the best conditions for cooperation, who want to have long-term relationships, who want independence from external supplies, come to us at Nizhnekamskneftekhim," said Irina Martysheva, the head of a group of plastic sales department at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

“This year we are focused on small and medium-sized processors, today state banks offer good conditions for their creation and development, and we need to support them in choosing a brand range, favourable prices and stable supplies of raw materials," said Yevgeny Mikhaylov, the head of a group of plastic sales department at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

“Our booth is popular, it is mainly visited by two groups of processors. Those who have just bought equipment and are looking for a supplier of raw materials, and those who are monitoring the market and looking for new suppliers. Depending on this, some decisions will be made either to purchase equipment or to supply raw materials from a particular supplier. We have good business offers for both groups," said Andrey Korolev, the head of the plastics sales department at Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.

The petrochemists from Nizhnekamsk took part in intensive programmes covering all key aspects of the polymer and packaging industries with the participation of Russian and foreign experts. They visited the discussion platform of the Recycling Solutions special project, learned about the trends in the additive technologies market at the 3D fab + print conference, got acquainted with the latest industry developments related to the problem of raw materials at Polymer Plaza, and received answers to the most pressing questions of the packaging industry at INNOVATIONPARC.



The organizers of the international specialized exhibition of plastics and rubbers Interplastika 2020 awarded Nizhnekamskneftekhim a diploma for a wide range and high quality of products presented.

In the top 10 world manufacturers of synthetic rubbers

Today, Nizhnekamskneftekhim is one of the top 10 global producers of synthetic rubbers, is the world's largest producer of synthetic polyisoprene and the world's third supplier of butyl rubbers, it produces more than 700,000 tonnes of rubbers and more than 700,000 tonnes of plastics a year. It includes eight main production plants, general management and the centres located on two production sites and having a centralized transport, energy and telecommunications infrastructure.

The company's products are exported to more than 50 countries in Europe, America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The share of exports in total sales is 50%. Synthetic rubbers occupy the leading position in the structure of export sales. Plastics have an advantage in the volume of product sales in the domestic market.

Currently, the range includes seven types of rubbers (isoprene, butyl, bromine and chlorobutyl, polybutadiene — based on neodymium and lithium catalysts, butadiene-styrene), as well as four types of plastics (polystyrene, ABS plastic, polypropylene, and polyethylene).



Besides, the company supplies linear low-density polyethylene. Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) of the PE5118QM brand became the winner of the federal competition within 100 Best Products of Russia Programme in 2019. LLDPE was developed for the production of high-strength stretch films. This brand has improved processability, providing the high quality of films, good extensibility, protection from damage and contamination, as well as high transparency. Besides, the company has mastered the production of LLDPE for the production of high-strength films and geomembranes.

“We are buyers of raw materials from Nizhnekamskneftekhim, we have purchased polyethylene for 2 years. Today we have met for negotiations, we will discuss new volumes for the current year," said Alexander Abutov, the commercial director of the partner company NKNH.

“At this exhibition, the most attractive thing is the possibility of direct contact with manufacturers of equipment and polymer materials, a close discussion of commercial issues, and prospects for further cooperation. Nizhnekamskneftekhim has long been our partner, with years of experience. We are one of the largest buyers, and Nizhnekamskneftekhim is the largest supplier of polymer materials," said Lenar Musin, the director of logistics for another company that cooperates with Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC.



At present, Nizhnekamskneftekhim continues its sustainable development. Last year, the company put into operation a new production facility for the production of KDI-M catalyst and mastered the production of new types of products — solid polyethylene glycol and methyl oxyethylated polyethylene glycol, which are used in the production of various detergents and cleaning products as a viscosity regulator stabilizer, antistatic, as well as in the production of plasticisers for concrete mixtures.

The main project of the company's current strategic programme is the construction of a new ethylene complex with a capacity of 600,000 ethylene a year (EP-600), and at the same time, a project is being implemented to introduce a new 495 MW power plant (CCP-TPP).

