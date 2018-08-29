Nizhnekamskneftekhim: ''43% of employees are under the age of 35''

The forum of students studying outside Tatarstan has been held in Kazan. It invited those who graduated from a school in the region, but now study in other regions or countries. The goal is to return talented young people to Tatarstan, so the forum was attended by leading enterprises of the republic, including Nizhnekamskneftekhim. What the city-forming enterprise offers young employees – read in the material of Realnoe Vremya.

''We can say that we grow many specialists ourselves''

More than 100 talented students from leading universities of the world came to the forum. They all come from Tatarstan, but now study in Moscow, universities in Germany, the UK, Canada, China, Turkey. The purpose of the forum is to interest talented young people in the prospects of work in Tatarstan, so the enterprises of the republic will present programmes to work with graduates. Rodion Bulashov, acting deputy director general for personnel and social affairs at Nizhnekamskneftekhim, made a corresponding presentation to potential employees. He spoke about the company, prospects for its development and the conditions that are created for young professionals.

Youth is a priority for Nizhnekamskneftekhim. From year to year the staff of the enterprise is updated, and today 43% of workers are employees under the age of 35, thus over five years 2,048 graduates of specialised educational institutions, including 285 graduates of higher education institutions, have been employed. All this became possible thanks to close work with basic educational institutions: the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Technology and the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining. The Resource Centre was created at the college, where they train apparatchiks, fitters, machinists, instrumentation fitters, electricians, technicians. Basic departments are created at the Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Technology: Petrochemical processing, Equipment of petrochemical productions, Automated control systems, Industrial power engineering of petrochemical productions, the purpose of which is to improve the quality of training.

''We can say that we grow many specialists ourselves. For example, the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining we call the shop number one. Our specialists together with professors develop training programmes, profile for Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC. So almost ready professionals come to us,'' explained director of the training centre for personnel training for Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC Aleksey Bochkarev.

Co-founder of the state programme Global Education

Besides, the company is interested in specialists who have been educated abroad. Many, having received the diploma, go to study for Master's Degree, and the Nizhnekamsk enterprise want to attract such valuable specialists to them. To do this, Nizhnekamskneftekhim became a co-founder of Global Education, the state programme to finance the education of Russians who study for Master's Degree abroad.

''We have been working with them for the second year and we understand that we will not achieve the results quickly, but we are interested in this. Today there are a lot of graduates who find financing themselves and go to study abroad. Unfortunately, not everyone has such opportunity, so we would like to build a cycle so that enterprises financially help such students. We are working to ensure that the company helped with training abroad, and graduates after graduation worked for several years at the enterprise,'' Aleksey Bochkarev continued.

Among the forum participants — Efim Bukharov and Gleb Vasyagin. The students study at the Kazan National Research Technological University, but now are studying in Germany under the affiliate programme. They do not know yet where they will live after graduation, so Nizhnekamskneftekhim is considered as a future place of work.

''Our specialty is connected with polymers, therefore, we are considering Nizhnekamskneftekhim. We do not know what will happen next, and we always want to come back home, so if there are good conditions in Tatarstan, we will work here and share our foreign experience. For us, the conditions are important — modern equipment and, of course, to have the prospect of career growth,'' students Efim Bukharov and Gleb Vasyagin shared.

Professional and social adaptation of employees

Heads of departments meet future employees during work placement from the educational institution. Every year more than one and a half thousand students are sent to the units of the PJSC for the development and consolidation of practical skills. According to work placement agreements with the Lemaev College of Petrochemistry and Oil Refining, KNRTU and Nizhnekamsk Institute of Chemical Technology, annually before the beginning of the academic year the company agrees on the schedule of industrial and pre-diploma work placements, indicating the direction of training, the number of students and the period of organization of the training.

''I would like to note that the company has the system of personnel development. In 2017 alone, 6,859 employees under the age of 35 years were retrained, in 7 months of 2018 — 3,063. The conditions have been created for the realization of scientific potential: we employ eight young candidates of sciences, postgraduates and candidates of scientific degree. Young innovators participate in competitions within the company, in the Russian competition ''The Engineer of the Year''. Over five years, 315 people under the age of 35 from the list of the reserve pool became heads,'' acting deputy director general for personnel and social affairs at Nizhnekamskneftekhim Rodion Bulashov told about the prospects.

To help new experts adapt more quickly to new jobs, a qualified mentor, who performs the role of teacher for a few months, is assigned to each young employee. Besides, more than 150 events are held at the enterprise every year for the social adaptation of young specialists.

''We have the creative direction, which includes festivals, competitions, KVN games of different levels. Also all structural divisions of the enterprise take part in games ''What? Where? When?'', ''60 seconds'', ''Intuition'', ''Brain-ring''. We have held competitions in sports orienteering, a lot of patriotic events. Sport is very developed. About 80 events are held during the year in almost all sports ranging from chess and ending with hockey. The decent conditions for mass sports have been created. We have the sports complex Fakel, Druzhba, Neftekhimik, ice arenas, the base of Almahs,'' told deputy chief of the department on youth and sports affairs Evgeny Ryabov.

More than 30 technical specialties are involved in the city-forming enterprise, so there is a place for all active employees, but IT specialists are considered to be particularly valuable personnel. Now Nizhnekamskneftekhim is implementing a project to build the ethylene complex with a capacity of 600,000 tonnes per year. The new complex will require a lot of specialists, so the company is waiting for young people who are ready to develop and implement promising projects.

